Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Palmer, Chief Master Sgt. Mike Powell, Tech. Sgt....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Palmer, Chief Master Sgt. Mike Powell, Tech. Sgt. Charles Graham, and Airman 1st Class Briley Mattox carry the casket of Mr. Marcel Schmetz, Jan. 26, 2026, at the Saint-Jacques Le Majeur Church, Thimister-Clermont, Belgium. The 117th Air Refueling Wing was in Germany providing air refueling support to NATO, and the Airmen were asked to participate in Schmetz' funeral by his wife Mathilde Schmetz because of the relationships they had formed over years of service. see less | View Image Page

He Honored Veterans for Decades — Now It’s His Turn Your browser does not support the audio element.

SUMPTER SMITH JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Alabama — The phrase “everything happens for a reason,” was academically influenced by Aristotle’s teachings about cause and effect. Being assigned to the 117th Air Refueling Wing unquestionably affected members of the unit when the mission caused them to be in Germany earlier this year.



“Before heading off to GK (Geilenkirchen, Germany) I was advised to visit the Remember Museum. I was told it was a special place, but there was no way to grasp exactly what it was without being there,” said Master Sgt. Michael Palmer.



The Remember Museum 39-45 in Thimister-Clermony, Belgium, was founded by Marcel Schmetz and his wife Mathilde. Affectionately known as M&M, they opened the museum’s doors on June 12, 1994, and for more than 30 years welcomed thousands of service members, many from the 117 ARW. But everything changed on Jan. 20, 2026, when Marcel died.



The museum’s Facebook site tells only part of M&M’s story. Hundreds and hundreds of photos celebrating community, humanity, alliances, and friendships are woven throughout. Smiling faces of regular Air Force and Air National Guard Airmen, World War veterans, Marines, Soldiers, mayors, ambassadors, dignitaries and friends enjoying camaraderie around a table in use since the Battle of the Bulge. “I got to sit on the same bench the 1st Infantry Division sat on in their kitchen and see hundreds of holiday cards that U.S. servicemen had sent them. This couple truly meant a lot to thousands of people,” said Palmer.



When the 117th Airmen arrived in Germany they were given a briefing by the ANG liaison officers (ANGLO) and one of the first items of business was signing up to tour the Remember Museum. But, less than two days later the same liaison officers were reaching out to Chief Master Sgt. Mike Powell and Master Sgt. Mike Palmer about being pallbearers for Marcel - Mathilde Schmetz had asked them to find out if the 117th could be involved in Marcel’s funeral.



Chief Master Sgt. Mike Powell said, “it was a privilege to have the opportunity to participate in a ceremony to honor a man who dedicated his life to honoring all of those troops who gave his country, and a continent, it’s freedom from tyranny.”



Palmer added, “the service itself [was] held in the beautiful, centuries-old church that was completely packed. From the bagpipes to the dual national anthems, and the U.S. Ambassador’s representative speaking… I cannot overstate how honored I felt being lucky enough to participate. It truly was a memorable story that I’ll never get tired of telling.”