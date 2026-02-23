NAVFAC Washington Highlights Project Manager’s Inspiring Engineering Journey

In recognition of Engineers Week, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington proudly spotlights Naglaa Chemenju, a dedicated project manager whose career reflects innovation, adaptability and a passion for problem-solving.



A graduate of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering before completing a Master of Engineering in Agricultural Engineering at Pennsylvania State University.



Chemenju’s path to engineering began in high school. Initially interested in art, she reconsidered her direction after thoughtful discussions with her parents about long-term stability and career opportunities. Recognizing her strengths in math and science, she chose agricultural engineering.

“What I discovered was the joy of solving puzzles,” she said. “Engineering gives you a challenge and the tools to methodically work toward a solution. There’s a real sense of achievement in taking a complex problem, untangling it, and delivering something that makes a meaningful difference.”



During her 16-year tenure with NAVFAC Washington, she has contributed to several high-visibility initiatives, including the Presidential Aircraft Hangar, the Ambulatory Care Service and Dental Clinic and the Medical Center Addition at Joint Base Andrews.



Chemenju is currently support the Contained Burn Facility at Naval Support Facility Indian head, along with projects advancing critical infrastructure and mission readiness at Naval Support Activity Bethesda. Throughout her career, she has intentionally pursued diverse roles, gaining experience as a design manger, project manager and construction manager. “Keeping my options open allowed me to grow in ways I never expected,” she explained. “Each role taught me something valuable, not only about engineering but about leadership, collaboration and myself.”



Her advice to aspiring engineers, “Keep your options wide open. An engineering degree can lead you down a wonderful, winding path of discovery. Don’t be afraid to explore new challenges and try on different hats. Those experiences will make you not only a better engineer, but a more well-rounder professional.”



Engineers Week highlights the vital role engineers play in strengthening excellence and recognizing the professionals who deliver mission-critical facilities for the Navy and Marine Corps.

