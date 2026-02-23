Operation Desert Storm and lessons from the Mother of All Briefings

Courtesy Photo | Army Gen. H. Norman Schwarzkopf, then-commander of U.S. Central Command, right, consults with then-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Colin L. Powell, May 14, 1992, as the leaders took part in a meeting to discuss the allied military coalition in Operation Desert Shield. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. H. H. Deffner see less | View Image Page

As the Gulf War was starting to wind down, the commander of U.S. Central Command, Army Gen. H. Norman Schwarzkopf delivered what is now notably known as the "Mother of All Briefings."

His presentation on Feb. 27, 1991, was more than just a military update — it became a case study in strategic communication and executive presence.

Using a series of detailed charts and maps, Schwarzkopf explained the execution of operation. He described the tactical deception that bypassed Iraqi fortifications to encircle the Republican Guard, sometimes called “the Left Hook.”

Why is it worth watching today? Besides capturing the operation, Schwarzkopf’s presentation was exceptionally effective for several other reasons.

First, Schwarzkopf built trust through transparency. He provided an exhaustive level of detail, avoiding the paucity-of-information vacuum that had plagued military-media relations in Vietnam and the throughout the Cold War.

Second, Schwarzkopf maintained narrative control. His briefing was live on television and radio networks, and it projected an image of competence that reassured a global audience.

Third, the briefing functioned as a powerful and persuasive branding event for the military by showcasing technical precision and leadership.

Schwarzkopf’s ability to translate complex data into a compelling story is unmatched. His briefing is a study of how to lead with more clarity, authority, and authenticity;many consider it the start of modern televised warfare that redefined public expectations, especially about technology.