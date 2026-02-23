Operation Desert Storm and lessons from the Mother of All Briefings

As the Gulf War was starting to wind down, the commander of U.S. Central Command, Army Gen. H. Norman Schwarzkopf delivered what is now notably known as the "Mother of All Briefings."
His presentation on Feb. 27, 1991, was more than just a military update — it became a case study in strategic communication and executive presence.
Using a series of detailed charts and maps, Schwarzkopf explained the execution of operation. He described the tactical deception that bypassed Iraqi fortifications to encircle the Republican Guard, sometimes called “the Left Hook.”
Why is it worth watching today? Besides capturing the operation, Schwarzkopf’s presentation was exceptionally effective for several other reasons.
Schwarzkopf’s ability to translate complex data into a compelling story is unmatched. His briefing is a study of how to lead with more clarity, authority, and authenticity;many consider it the start of modern televised warfare that redefined public expectations, especially about technology.
