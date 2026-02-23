Mississippi Valley Division announces new chief of Engineering and Construction Division

VICKSBURG, Miss. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE)\, Mississippi Valley Division (MVD) announces the selection of Jennifer Chambers as the new chief of the Engineering and Construction Division.

The Engineering and Construction Division (E&C) provides engineering and architectural analysis, designs and services for the construction, operations, maintenance and remediation of a wide range of water resource, infrastructure and military projects to our customers, partners and stakeholders. The E&C Division is also responsible for all construction program requirements, including contract administration, quality assurance, construction management and technical services.

“I am honored to serve in this role at such an important time for the organization. This position provides a meaningful opportunity to support our districts, strengthen the regional engineering and construction delivery model, and ensure we continue to deliver safe, reliable projects for the Nation.”

Chambers began her U.S. Army Corps of Engineers career in 2000 as a structural design engineer. She has served as lead engineer on several significant civil works projects, including Vicksburg District’s Bridge Safety Program manager, hydraulic steel structures program manager, architect‑engineer coordinator, Hurricane Katrina mission coordinator, chief of the navigation section and chief of the structures section. Prior to joining the Corps, she worked in private industry.

Ms. Chambers is a professional engineer in the state of Louisiana and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Louisiana Tech University.