Mississippi River Commission announces new executive director

VICKSBURG, Miss. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Mississippi River Commission (MRC) announces the selection of Jacob Brister as the new executive director.

Established by Congress in 1879, the MRC is headquartered in Vicksburg, Miss. It provides water resources engineering direction and policy advice to the Administration, Congress and the Army in a drainage basin covering 41 percent of the United States and parts of two Canadian provinces by overseeing the planning and reporting on the improvements on the Mississippi River. In its current capacity, the MRC is charged with prosecuting the Mississippi River and Tributaries project that was authorized through the historic 1928 Flood Control Act.

Brister previously served as deputy chief of the Programs and Project Management Division for the Vicksburg District, where he led long‑term planning strategies to address water‑resource challenges and managed critical partner and stakeholder relationships.

In that role, Brister also served as the Vicksburg District’s congressional liaison, overseeing communication and coordination with the 17 members of Congress whose districts fall within the Vicksburg District’s jurisdiction.

Brister has over 20 years of experience with USACE including three developmental assignments with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, including one as the director of policy and legislation.