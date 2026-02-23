Faces of Readiness: CDR Frank Cornejo Supporting the Warfighter in Rota

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks | 260201-N-FT324-4755. ROTA, Spain (Feb. 1, 2026) Cmdr. Frank Cornejo, a native of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota, conducts a medical examination on a patient during a routine clinical visit onboard U.S. Naval Hospital Rota. Cornejo serves as a physician assistant, providing comprehensive medical care to service members, their families and beneficiaries across the joint force to ensure they remain healthy, ready and mission capable in support of the warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks) see less | View Image Page

ROTA, Spain (Feb. 1, 2026) —Cmdr. Frank Cornejo, a native of Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif., is assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota, where he serves as a physician assistant, providing comprehensive medical care to Sailors and Marines in support of force health, readiness and mission success.

Cornejo said his decision to join the Navy was driven by a desire to serve others while practicing medicine in dynamic and operational environments. Through Navy Medicine, he is able to combine clinical excellence with global service, caring for warfighters stationed overseas.

In his role at NMRTC Rota, Cornejo evaluates patients, diagnoses and treats medical conditions, manages acute and chronic illnesses and supports preventive care efforts. His work ensures service members remain healthy, medically ready and capable of executing the Navy’s global mission.

“Navy Medicine allows me to directly support Sailors and Marines by delivering high quality medical care that keeps them fit for duty,” Cornejo said. “Being able to care for our warfighters and their families is incredibly meaningful.”

Cornejo added that serving overseas has strengthened his sense of purpose and pride in the mission. “Every patient interaction is an opportunity to make a positive impact,” Cornejo said. “Whether it is helping someone recover from an illness, managing a chronic condition or simply offering reassurance, I am reminded daily why I chose to serve.”

Cornejo credits his upbringing in Carmel by the Sea with instilling strong values of dedication, discipline and service, which continue to guide him throughout his Navy career. He takes pride in representing his hometown while serving overseas and hopes to inspire others to consider careers in Navy Medicine.

