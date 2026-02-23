International legal differences keep IMCOM-Europe’s legal advisor busy

WIESBADEN, Germany – There is no typical workday in the life of a lawyer… except that there’s probably never enough coffee.



“I could start the morning by reviewing an approval memo for site selection to build new Army housing in Italy. At lunch, a leader calls with an ethics question about accepting a gift from a host nation official. That afternoon, I’m reviewing a hiring action for a new civilian leader at a garrison.”



It’s a lot, but Jennifer Clemens, Installation Management Command – Europe Attorney / Advisor, loves it: “I get to see so many pieces of the incredible work our team is doing.”



As the sole legal representative for the region command in Europe, she supports nine Army garrisons in Belgium, Germany, The Netherlands, Italy, Poland, Bulgaria and Romania.

Her primary duty is to provide legal advice to the IMCOM-E leadership team, helping to ensure the command’s operations comply with applicable U.S laws and international agreements.



“In addition to my primary role as an advisor, I also serve as IMCOM-Europe’s Ethics Counselor and, when necessary, a Labor Counselor,” explained the Tulsa, Okla., native. “As an Ethics Counselor, I provide guidance to our workforce on government ethics rules to ensure we operate with fairness and integrity, avoiding any conflicts of interest. As a Labor Counselor, I represent the command in administrative courts that handle workplace disputes.”



Prior to joining the IMCOM-E team three-and-a-half years ago, Clemens was an administrative law judge for the state of Washington.



“In law school, I discovered I was drawn to both public service and administrative law,” said Clemens, who graduated from the University of Georgia School of Law, Juris Doctorate, and from Oklahoma State University, Economics. “Administrative law is essentially the system of rules and regulations that make large government organizations function. I found that if you understand that framework, you can have a real and immediate impact on decisions that improve people's lives.



“That interest led me to practice administrative law for state governments in Georgia and Washington. This, unbeknownst to me at the time, was the perfect background to bring to IMCOM and the Army,” Clemens continued. “Here at IMCOM-Europe, I get to use that same skill set every day. I'm helping the command navigate a complex system of rules, both U.S. and international.”



While the hours are long and the work is constant, she says the mission is gratifying.



“I love it when I’m able to help solve a legal issue that has a direct, positive impact on people’s lives and contributes to a mission I believe in,” she said. “It’s incredibly rewarding to use my skills to support the Soldiers, Families, civilians, and retirees who are at the center of IMCOM Europe’s mission. I am also very lucky to have the opportunity to work with incredible teammates.”



The opportunity to work for the U.S. Army in Germany was one that she and her husband could not pass up.



“My spouse and I always dreamed of living abroad and experiencing a different culture together. Essentially, coming to Germany allowed us to have the personal adventure of a lifetime, as well as a job that offers meaningful work and an opportunity to keep growing,” said Clemens. “Professionally, the practice of law for the Army in Europe is completely unique. Back in the States, you're primarily working with U.S. law. Here, my work is frequently at the intersection of U.S. law and international agreements. It means I get to work alongside our partners and navigate challenges you simply wouldn't encounter anywhere else.”



The overseas assignment also allows her to enjoy her hobby in new locations.



“I really love SCUBA diving—it’s my lifetime sport,” she said. “I’ve been lucky enough to dive in some fantastic locations all over the world. Here in Europe, the highlight is either diving sunken Roman ruins in the Bay of Baia, Italy or the wreck of a WWII-era patrol boat off the coast of Montenegro.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2026 Date Posted: 02.27.2026 02:32 Story ID: 559051 Location: US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, International legal differences keep IMCOM-Europe’s legal advisor busy, by Stefan Alford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.