Making History: U.S. Marines with 12th LCT Execute the First Overhead Live-Fire Range in Okinawa

CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN — U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, executed the first overhead live-fire range at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28, 2026, enhancing combat readiness and small-unit lethality within the First Island Chain.

12th LCT Marines executed controlled live-fire platoon attacks in which machine gunners engaged targets while the remainder of the platoon maneuvered forward of the firing line, testing the unit’s discipline, accuracy and trust in one another. The event culminated 120 days of deliberate planning, coordination and progressive training to ensure the safe and effective execution of the range.

“Planning consisted of making range reservations, choosing the scheme of maneuver, highlighting the training objectives, and deciding what we needed to incorporate,” saidU.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 Joshua Larson, a Marine Gunner with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment. “Every little detail was briefed to the proper authority level 30 days prior, which in this case is the Marine Corps Installation Pacific commanding general, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford.”

This training in Okinawa underscores the Marine Corps’ commitment to maintaining a ready and capable force in the Indo-Pacific region. By conducting realistic, high-risk training in a controlled environment, Marines increase their ability to respond to crises and contingencies across the region.

“As the Regimental Gunner, I'm thoroughly pleased with the LCT,” said Larson, a native of California. “The speed at which the machine gunners gained proficiency in this particular employment technique of setting up, doing all the appropriate checks, and the communication. They picked it up very quickly, it's impressive.”

The successful completion of the range not only validated the unit’s ability to integrate fires and maneuver safely in complex environments, but it also established a new overhead live-fire capability on Okinawa. This capability expands realistic training opportunities for forward-deployed and rotational forces, including Marine Corps Unit Deployment Program units, and strengthens infantry readiness for combat in contested environments.

“We'll be ready to fight,” said Larson. “We’ll continue on with the legacy of what makes us Marines, and we will continue to do hard things to make us successful in battle.”