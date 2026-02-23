CLR-35 Ammo Company Conducts 5K Hike

Photo By Cpl. Eric Allen | U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, participate in a 5-kilometer conditioning hike during a physical training session on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 27, 2026. The purpose of this hike was to condition Marines with nuanced training while fostering discipline, camaraderie and mental toughness across ranks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Allen) see less | View Image Page

CAMP SCHWAB, Okinawa, Japan — U.S. Marines with Ammunition Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conducted a 5-kilometer hike at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 27, 2026.

Marines with Ammunition Company turned a simple movement across terrain into a deliberate exercise in physical readiness, cohesion and a warfighting mindset. The Marines drew their weapons from the Camp Schwab armory and conducted a warmup led by Cpl. Skyler Bush, an ammunition technician with CLR-35, 3rd MLG. The unit then set off on a 5-kilometer movement across Camp Schwab.

Wearing Marine Corps combat utilities and equipped with flak jackets, kevlar helmets, rifles and main packs loaded with heavy tactical items, the hike challenged Marines to manage their pace, load and mindset as a team of tempered warfighters.

“All of the weight on my shoulders was painful to walk with, but we’ve gone through worse, so it’s not that bad,” said Lance Cpl. Gabriella Grabski, a team leader with Hinoko Ammunition Supply Point.

The ability to move as a disciplined formation, maintain combat loads and arrive ready to tackle follow-on tasks is a core requirement for successful logistics operations in any clime and place. With little respite, the Marines of Ammunition Company arrived at the obstacle course. Each Marine dropped their pack, removed their blouse and moved through the course.

“I think this is a good way to promote functional and tactical fitness, as it adds more training value than just another longer and heavier hike,” said Capt. Phong Tran, the Ammunition Company commander.

In a combat environment, Marines must synchronize movement, maintain interval and accountability and exercise small-unit leadership under fatigue, all while maneuvering through treacherous environments with unforgiving obstacles to sustain the fight. These fundamentals are critical and are cultivated through more nuanced forms of training.

“This hike and obstacle course taught Marines that there’s going to be things that you do in life that you’re not comfortable with. It’s going to make your legs hurt, your feet hurt, you’re going to think you’re afraid of hikes and you can’t climb a rope, but that’s the whole purpose of our training —to make us comfortable with being uncomfortable,” said Staff Sgt. Reid Martin, the Ammunition Company gunnery sergeant.

After completing the obstacle course, the Marines of Ammunition Company re-equipped all of their gear and proceeded to finish the hike. By the time the formation returned to the start point, the 5-kilometer hike had accomplished more than a conditioning event. It reinforced the company’s identity as a combat-ready logistics formation and demonstrated how purposeful, well-planned training prepares Marines to sustain the fight whenever and wherever they are called.

“I think the Marines will walk away with more mental fortitude, especially after doing the obstacle course in the middle of the hike. I bet a lot of Marines were thrown off by that, but now they walk away thinking, ‘Wow, I did that. I think I can handle a lot of other things of a similar vein,’” said Sgt. Christian Villasenor-Buitron, the qualification certification noncommissioned officer in charge.

The event underscored how shared hardship and disciplined movement on foot remain essential tools for developing resilient logistics Marines prepared to support combat operations across the Indo-Pacific.