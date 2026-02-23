732d AMS Enhances Winter Operations Safety Through Proactive Risk Management

Photo By Theresa Valadez | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Wiebers, 732d Air Mobility Squadron aircraft...... read more read more Photo By Theresa Valadez | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Wiebers, 732d Air Mobility Squadron aircraft maintenance section chief, shovels a walkway while wearing ice cleats at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 20, 2026. Through deliberate preparation and cold-weather risk management, the squadron strengthens safety and mission readiness in one of the Air Force’s most demanding environments. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Operating in Alaska’s demanding winter environment requires deliberate preparation and disciplined risk management. The 732d Air Mobility Squadron continues to strengthen mission readiness by implementing proactive safety measures that support Airmen conducting flightline, vehicle and aircraft operations during cold-weather conditions.



Snow, ice and limited daylight present unique challenges for Airmen across the squadron. To ensure safe and efficient operations, the 732d AMS emphasizes early preparation, focused training and practical equipment solutions that allow Airmen to execute the mission with confidence.



Throughout 2025, the squadron conducted safety stand-downs reinforcing situational awareness, proper vehicle operations and spotter coordination, and winter-specific risk management principles. These efforts were paired with supervisor-led initiatives to equip Airmen with personal protective equipment tailored for Alaska’s environment.

To support passenger service operations, 2nd Lt. William Ivey, Passenger Services officer in charge, researched and selected ice cleats designed for flightline and aircraft use. The cleats feature adjustable straps for a secure fit, durable construction and a flip-style design that allows Airmen to transition seamlessly between indoor and outdoor environments, including aircraft interiors.



“I like that I can walk normally and not slide,” said Staff Sgt. Clint Bowen, a passenger services supervisor. “I can rotate the cleats when I don’t need them, which makes them easy to wear throughout the day.”



Maintenance teams implemented similar solutions, procuring flip-style ice cleats for Aircraft Maintenance Unit personnel and issuing winter protective clothing that provides warmth without restricting movement. These measures support efficient maintenance operations while maintaining a strong focus on safety.



In addition, the squadron continues to tailor risk management refresher training to winter operations, reinforcing how simple, proactive measures can enhance safety and operational effectiveness.



“Safe is smooth, and smooth is effective,” said Ivey. “These solutions allow our Airmen to stay focused on the mission while limiting unnecessary risk or delay.”



These deliberate safety measures preserve combat capability in one of the Air Force’s most operationally demanding environments, ensuring sustained air mobility operations in support of Air Mobility Command missions across the Indo-Pacific.