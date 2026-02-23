Building partnerships, improving readiness Your browser does not support the audio element.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. – “The battalion command teams training (event) is a valuable opportunity for our commanders to come together, collaborate, and share lessons learned,” said Lt. Col. Franklin Simmons, Executive Officer, 188th Infantry Brigade, based at Fort Stewart, Georgia. “It also provides an excellent platform for commanders and command sergeants major to receive input from the G-staffs at the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, First Army, and United States Army Reserve Command,”



The 85th USARSC held their annual Bn CMD TT event, February 20-22, 2026, at their headquarters in Arlington Heights, Ill.



“I encourage you to talk to people you haven't talked to," said Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th USARSC, addressing attendees at the event. "Make those partnerships and take advantage of the benefits of this type of training which brings people from the 85th USARSC, First Army, and USARC together.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Brian McManus, command sergeant major of the 2-345th Training Support Battalion, based at Fort Jackson, SC, attended previous Bn CMD TT events and found the annual gathering productive.



“It's a valuable event; this is my fourth time attending. I've participated in these training meetings before, and they consistently offer excellent networking opportunities," McManus said during a break. "They allow us to connect with peers and observe how others are managing similar challenges and issues we face."



The Bn CMD TT event brought together members of the 120th, 181st, 188th, and 189th Infantry Brigades, 1st Army, and USARSC.



"I found the battalion command teams training meeting to be the most productive," said Lt. Col. Roberto Rodriguez, battalion commander for the 2-345th TSBN. "I have been able to pick the brains of my fellow battalion commanders and their command sergeants major, and figure out what to do and what not to do when dealing with future mobilizations and trainings.”



During the event, Bill Hamilton, Deputy G3/5/7, USARC, highlighted the vital role of Army Reserve Soldiers, especially those from the 85th USARSC, in training and preparing reserve and National Guard Soldiers for mobilizations and overseas deployments.



The 85th USARSC will conduct their next battalion command teams training event in the coming months to host the remainder of their command teams across their formation.