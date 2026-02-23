Blue Mountain Sports Arena getting an update

Photo By Brad Rhen | Blue Mountain Sports Arena at Fort Indiantown Gap is pictured on Feb. 26, 2026. The facility, which was completed in 1942, is getting new equipment and a partial renovation as part of a project to update the historic facility. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Brad Rhen) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The Blue Mountain Sports Arena here is getting new equipment and a partial renovation as part of a project to update the historic facility.

The facility, which is located along Fisher Avenue, received about $64,000 worth of new gym equipment on Feb. 26, and over the next several months will see several other upgrades.

“As America’s busiest National Guard training center, Fort Indiantown Gap should have a modern fitness center with top-of-the-line equipment for service members who train here,” said Col. Kevin Potts, garrison commander. “The new equipment and the upgrades we have planned over the next few months and years will hopefully give us that.”

The new gym equipment replaced older equipment and was the third installment of new equipment for the gym over the last three years, totaling over $200,000.

In March, the ceiling in the weight room will be replaced, completing an overhaul of that room that includes new walls, equipment and ceiling.

Also, in March, an adjacent smaller weight room – a converted racquetball court – will get new wall coverings and a paint job to match the main weight room.

Then, after the upcoming Warfighter Exercise, which is scheduled for June, both the male and female locker rooms will be overhauled. This will include individual shower stalls and new saunas for both locker rooms.

Several other improvements are also in the planning stages for the future, including a sprint-drag-carry practice lane, an expansion of the functional fitness center that will double the size of the facility and a mural.

Also, new cardio equipment is scheduled to be purchased for the gym in fiscal year 2027.

This upgrade will be the latest chapter for the 84-year-old facility.

Construction of the Blue Mountain Sports Arena was completed in 1942 during the installation’s build-up for World War II. Originally known as the Brown Sports Arena, it could seat up to 4,000 spectators and hosted sporting events such as boxing matches and basketball games.

The facility was renovated in the 1970s, but it still maintains much of its original charm, including the original main floor. The floor, which includes a basketball court with no three-point line, has been refinished numerous times and is scheduled to be refinished again this year.

Over the years the Blue Mountain Sports Arena hosted the All-Army men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball teams’ tryouts and training camps as well as training camps for U.S. Armed Forces teams participating in the Counseil International du Sport Militaire (International Military Sports Council) World Military Games.

More recently, it hosted the inaugural Keystone Combatives Tournament and a training camp for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point’s women’s volleyball team.

“While we want to upgrade Blue Mountain Sports Arena and make it a modern facility, we also want protect its historic character,” Potts said. “Soldiers have trained and played sports in the gym for over 80 years, and we want to ensure that continues into the future.”