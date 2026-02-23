FRCSW Engineers Honored

Photo By Michael A Furlano | Representing both the FRCSW Chemistry Lab and the Advanced Metrology Systems Reverse Engineering Lab (AMSREL), these professionals delivered rapid, high-precision support... see less | View Image Page

FRCSW Commanding Officer, CAPT Rick Rivera, presents command challenge coins to Mr. Paul Johnson, Ms. Suelen Razo, Mr. Benjamin Rinn, Mr. David Price, and Mr. Lancelot Lee in recognition of their exceptional behind-the-scenes contributions that directly strengthened fleet readiness.

Representing both the FRCSW Chemistry Lab and the Advanced Metrology Systems Reverse Engineering Lab (AMSREL), these professionals delivered rapid, high-precision support during some of the command’s most urgent technical challenges.

Following a command processing shutdown due to upgrades to the systems, Johnson, Razo, and Rinn performed more than 2,100 analyses across 100+ critical tanks. This effort was essential in validating Chemical Action Requests, restoring tank integrity, and minimizing production downtime after the upgrades were completed. Their expertise ensured the safe, accurate rebuild of systems vital to sustaining output across the depot.

Likewise, Price and Lee’s AMSREL efforts provided major time and cost savings to multiple Navy and Marine Corps platforms, including a next-day F-18 MLG Wiring Harness measurement solution, a successful E-2D canted rib repair that prevented a $3.8 million replacement, and a V-22 K-fitting measurement process improvement that cut turnaround time by seven days, a whopping a 23% reduction.

Their combined technical mastery, innovation, and steadfast commitment to the mission reflect the caliber of talent driving FRCSW’s enduring support to the fleet.

FRCSW employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!