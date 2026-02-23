(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nearly 60 Years Later, Vietnam War Hero Laid to Rest in Arlington National Cemetery

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Story by William Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Master Sgt. Donald P. Gervais, 24, of New Orleans, Louisiana, killed during the Vietnam War, will be interred Mar. 2, in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia. Murphy Funeral Home will coordinate graveside services preceding the interment.

    Gervais was assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division. On May 1, 1968, he was the door gunner on an OH-6A Cayuse helicopter on a reconnaissance mission over the A Shau Valley, Republic of Vietnam. A nearby aircraft reportedly witnessed the helicopter hit a dead tree and crash into a ravine. On July 25, 1978, the U.S. Army changed Gervais’ status from Missing in Action to Killed in Action and posthumously promoted him to the rank of Master Sgt.

    The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Gervais on May 16, 2025.
    For more information on DPAA’s efforts to locate and identify Master Sgt. Gervais’s remains, please visit: [https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4281757/soldier-accounted-for-from-vietnam-gervais-d/](https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4281757/soldier-accounted-for-from-vietnam-gervais-d/)

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflict Repatriations Branch plays a vital role in the process of identifying, locating and contacting subsequent generation family members of Soldiers missing or killed in action during WWII and the Korean War to positively identify previously undiscovered or unknown remains.

    Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Murphy Funeral Home, 703-920-4800.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 13:48
    Story ID: 558991
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nearly 60 Years Later, Vietnam War Hero Laid to Rest in Arlington National Cemetery, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vietnam War
    Arlington National Cemetery
    HRC
    Donald P Gervais

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version