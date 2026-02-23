Engineering Week Spotlight: Roger Morejon

MOBILE, Ala. — For Roger Morejon, a civil engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, it's not just about building structures, but about building a better world.

A native of Miami, Florida, Morejon has found a fulfilling career where his passion for engineering and desire to make a positive impact on society converge.

Morejon, a graduate of Florida International University, has been with the Mobile District for the past three years, serving in the Water and Wastewater Center for Expertise.His journey to USACE was driven by a desire for more environmentally impactful work than his initial role as a traffic engineer in Miami.

"Over time, I found myself wanting a change, to do something more impactful for the environment," Morejon said. "That mindset ultimately led me to USACE. The opportunity to work on meaningful projects and potentially serve communities around the world aligned perfectly with my goals."

This commitment to service has been most evident in his participation in emergency response efforts.Morejon was part of the critical saltwater intrusion response in New Orleans, Louisiana, where a prolonged drought threatened saltwater from the Gulf of America contaminating the Mississippi River, the region's primary drinking water source.

He also provided crucial assistance in the aftermath of a tornado in Little Rock, Arkansas, and after Hurricane Helene devastated North Carolina.

"Some of my most rewarding experiences have been participating in emergency response efforts," Morejon said. "Helping communities during tough times is really fulfilling, and it serves as a reminder of why our work matters."

His dedication to his work and to helping others is also noticed by his supervisor, Justin O'Donnell, Chief of the Water and Wastewater Center for Expertise.

"Roger is a reliable teammate who maintains a positive attitude, supports others, and takes pride in producing quality work, which makes him a valuable asset to the Center for Expertise, the Engineering Division, and the Mobile District," O'Donnell said. "His selfless service and dedication are exemplified in his support of multiple Emergency Management missions during the Hurricane Helene aftermath, the Wynne, Arkansas tornado, and the Mississippi River Saltwater Intrusion."

Morejon's dedication extends to his personal life. He and his wife of two years, Heidy, are avid hikers, and their engagement story is as picturesque as the landscapes they explore. Morejon proposed at Cheaha State Park in Delta, Alabama, in 2022, and they were married in the scenic Rocky Mountains in 2023.

He credits his family, and especially his wife, for their unwavering support throughout his academic and professional journey. This support was particularly vital as he worked towards and successfully obtained his Professional Engineer license in 2025, a long-held goal since his college graduation.

"My family and my wife have supported me every step of the way, from college to my professional career," Morejon said. "Their support was especially meaningful as I worked toward earning my Professional Engineer license in 2025. Having that strong support system behind me has made all the difference."

As Morejon looks ahead to his future, with one major milestone behind him, earning his P.E license, he is looking to conquer some more milestones, both professionally and personally, by becoming a parent.

"My wife Heidy and I don't have children yet, but we're planning to start a family in the near future," Morejon said. "I want to continue growing technically and professionally and contribute to projects that create lasting, meaningful impacts for the communities we serve."

For young individuals considering a career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Morejon's advice is enthusiastic and direct: "What are you waiting for? Just do it." He emphasizes the collaborative environment, supportive team, and vast opportunities for growth within the organization. "If you want to develop as an engineer while contributing to meaningful projects," he stated, "USACE is a great place to do it."