USNCC Highlights Record Growth and Milestones in AY 24–25 Annual Report

Courtesy Photo | QUANTICO, Va. (Feb. 25, 2026) – The U.S. Naval Community College (USNCC) releases its “State of the College AY 24–25 Annual Report” Feb. 25, highlighting impact and achievements that occurred from August 2024 to July 2025. USNCC provides fully funded, naval-relevant, accredited associate degrees and professional certificates to enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen to enhance operational readiness, support warfighting advantage, and empower lifelong learning. (U.S. Navy graphic by U.S. Naval Community College) see less | View Image Page

QUANTICO, Va. - The United States Naval Community College (USNCC) has reached a pivotal point in its mission to deliver naval-relevant education. The institution released its “State of the College AY 24–25 Annual Report” Feb. 25, highlighting impact and achievements that occurred from August 2024 to July 2025.

Earlier this month USNCC released its “2024–2025 Academic Year At-A-Glance” information graphic, ahead of the full report, to provide a snapshot of the institution’s warfighting investments.

The full report details the institute’s transition from the pilot phase into a period of record growth, sustained performance, and achievement of significant milestones.

“USNCC maintained a strong student experience and met academic standards while scaling operations,” stated Dr. Randi Cosentino, President of USNCC. “I celebrate the commitment and academic achievement of our enlisted students, appreciate the support of the naval services, naval leadership and commands, and thank the committed USNCC faculty and staff for their continued service to the USNCC mission and to our service members.”

With significant student body growth to 7,406 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, USNCC aims to prove that intellectual readiness is just as critical to naval superiority as the advancements in technology, platforms and strategy.

"The strategic environment confronting the naval services demands more than advanced platforms," said Cosentino. "It requires an enlisted force capable of critical thinking, disciplined judgment, and rapid adaptation in contested environments."

The AY 24-25 Annual Report further signals that the fleet is driven to meet the challenge of evolving in precision and combat readiness through academic success. Up from approximately 4,600 in the prior academic year, enrollment included 6,568 Sailors, 570 Marines, and 268 Coast Guardsmen. These students maintained an impressive 89% passing rate in courses resulting in a letter grade. More than 90% of the students surveyed reported a positive overall experience.

The impact of USNCC education is being recognized directly within the fleet. Annual report data shows that 87% of command leaders surveyed expressed that USNCC programs improved their personnel’s ability to use critical thinking skills.

"The United States Naval Community College makes significant investments in education,” said Command Master Chief Mark Marzella, Command Master Chief, USS Somerset (LPD 25). “Having a resource like USNCC available to our Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen makes a huge difference in the growth of the force.”

Other command survey participants expressed how service members in their charge demonstrated noticeable growth in technical proficiency and professionalism, which led to enhanced performance and mission readiness.

While USNCC’s emphasis remains on developing an enlisted force of critical thinkers, the leap into the officer leadership pipeline was significant. Forty USNCC students entered officer training programs during the academic year, more than doubling the previous year's total.

The report also highlights a major milestone that was reached in November 2024, when USNCC was granted Candidacy status with the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE). This achievement marks a critical step toward full accreditation and the authority to grant degrees independently, with a final onsite evaluation scheduled for Fall 2026.

Looking Forward As USNCC enters the next academic year, the focus remains on strengthening partnerships through the USNCC Consortium, expanding access to education and overall academic growth. The institution is planning for a future with 15,000 or more students.

The college continues to expand its portfolio to more than 40 accredited degrees and certificates programs available to eligible enlisted Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen. Looking ahead to AY 25-26, the institution is set to launch new pathways in high-demand fields such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, directly aligning with emerging naval priorities.

About USNCC Founded in 2019, the United States Naval Community College provides education programs to the nation’s maritime services that enhance operational readiness, support warfighting advantage, and empower lifelong learning.

USNCC is currently accepting applications for all available programs for the 2025-2026 academic year. Active-duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as Coast Guard Reservists, are encouraged to fill out an online application.

For more information and to apply, visit http://www.usncc.edu/.