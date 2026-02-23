Leadership Gulf Coast Tours NCBC Gulfport, Gains Insight into Seabee Mission

Photo By Jovi Prevot | GULFPORT, MS. (Feb. 25, 2026) Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport Commanding Officer, Capt. Ana Franco gives a command brief to local business and municipality professionals during an installation tour, Feb. 25. Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, located on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, serves more than 10,000 service members, civilian personnel, veterans and family members. NCBC Gulfport is home to the Atlantic Fleet Seabees, the Naval Construction Training Center, the Expeditionary Combat Skills Training Center and nearly 40 tenants from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jovi Prevot) see less | View Image Page

The visit provided participants with an opportunity to learn about the Seabees’ capabilities, training mission, and the installation’s strategic importance to Navy. The tour included key facilities and highlighted how NCBC Gulfport supports deploying units, training, and contingency response efforts worldwide.

“Opportunities like this are essential to building understanding between our installation and the community we serve alongside,” said Capt. Ana Franco, commanding officer of Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport. “The Seabees represent a unique capability within our Navy, and it is important that our community partners see firsthand how their support enables our mission and strengthens readiness.”

Leadership Gulf Coast, a program of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, is designed to develop informed and engaged leaders by connecting participants with key institutions and organizations throughout the region.

"The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Leadership Gulf Coast Class of 2025–2026 had the honor of spending the day touring the Naval Construction Battalion Center, Armed Forces Retirement Home, and Keesler Air Force Base." said Caroline Loughman, Leadership Gulf Coast liaison. “This group of professionals is fortunate to learn firsthand about the many industries and organizations that shape our coast, and the military’s presence is an essential part of that story."

