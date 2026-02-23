(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Knox High School student athletes commit to college athletics

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Two Fort Knox High School student athletes recently signed commitment letters to participate in college athletics programs.

    Jaylen Irish will join the Bellarmine University Track and Field program, and Caydin Basile will join the Alice Lloyd College Cross Country program.

    *VisitFort Knox Newsatwww.army.mil/knoxfor all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.*

