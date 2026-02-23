Lance Cpl. Jan T. Gajewski named 4th LOGCOM Marine of the Quarter

Photo By Jennifer Napier | Lance Cpl. Jan T. Gajewski, a calibration technician assigned to 1st Force Storage...... read more read more Photo By Jennifer Napier | Lance Cpl. Jan T. Gajewski, a calibration technician assigned to 1st Force Storage Battalion, Marine Force Storage Command, conducts a replacement of the visible source shutter motor card on a VIPER/T Electro-Optical Collimator as part of on-the-job training at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia, Feb. 26, 2026. The VEO-2 is a ruggedized test set used to field test advanced electro-optical and infrared weapon systems. The repair ensures the collimator operates at optimal performance and maintains its ability to precisely calibrate lasers, night vision devices and rangefinders in support of the Fleet Marine Force. see less | View Image Page

Lance Cpl. Jan T. Gajewski, assigned to First Force Storage Battalion, Marine Force Storage Command, was named Marine of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2025 at Marine Corps Logistics Command, recognizing his technical expertise, initiative, and contributions to mission readiness.



Gajewski is a native of Monterey, California, and graduated from North Monterey County High School in 2024 before enlisting in the Marine Corps in August 2024. He completed recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, graduating as a private first class. Following training at Marine Combat Training aboard Camp Pendleton, he attended the Calibration Technician Course at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, earning the military occupational specialty of 2871, Calibration Technician.



Gajewski reported to 1st Force Storage Battalion in August 2025, where he currently serves as a calibration technician supporting mission-critical equipment across the Fleet Marine Force. In this role, he ensures precision instruments and systems are properly calibrated and maintained to meet operational standards.



During the quarter, Gajewski calibrated more than 65 pieces of equipment, completing more than 150 hours of calibration, repair, and maintenance. His work helped reduce equipment downtime and ensured that supported units received accurate and mission-ready assets.



“Being named Marine of the Quarter means I have been recognized for my efforts and entrusted to go further after showing competence and exceeding expectations,” Gajewski said.

Beyond technical proficiency, Gajewski credits initiative as a defining leadership quality in his success.



“I believe initiative has been the most instrumental leadership quality in my success,” Gajewski said. “If a task needs to be done, I try to be the first to step forward and start.”



In addition to his primary responsibilities, Gajewski completed Residential Lance Corporal Seminar, earned qualifications in the M18 pistol for the Combat Pistol Program, and completed the Corporals Course. He has received three letters of appreciation and volunteered more than 22 hours in support of community and command events.

When asked for advice to Marines aspiring to excel, Gajewski emphasized work ethic and mindset.



“Other Marines should show initiative and drive to excel,” he said. “Having an enthusiastic and thoughtful approach to work shows your willingness to exceed expectations.”

Gajewski said his motivation to serve continues to evolve.



“I joined the Marine Corps to find purpose and a brotherhood,” he said. “What motivates me now is the people around me — my coworkers and my leaders who guide me in the right direction.”



Through technical proficiency, leadership development, and commitment to professional growth, Gajewski continues to contribute directly to Fleet readiness and the sustainment of Marine Corps warfighting capability.