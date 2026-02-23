Lance Cpl. Irvin Z. Mott named LOGCOM Marine of the Year

Photo By Jennifer Napier | Lance Cpl. Irvin Z. Mott, assigned to Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Logistics Command, has been named Marine of the Year for calendar year 2025, recognizing his sustained excellence, professionalism and reliability in support of command operations. see less | View Image Page

Lance Cpl. Irvin Z. Mott, assigned to Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Logistics Command, has been named Marine of the Year for calendar year 2025, recognizing his sustained excellence, professionalism and reliability in support of command operations. A native of Titusville, Pennsylvania, Mott graduated from Titusville High School in 2024 and soon after enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He completed recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, and Marine Combat Training at Camp Geiger, North Carolina, before attending the Personnel Administrative Specialist Course at Personnel Administration School, Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools, Camp Johnson, North Carolina. Upon completion, he earned the military occupational specialty of 0111, Administrative Specialist. In February 2025, Mott reported to Marine Corps Logistics Command at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia. Since arriving, he has continued to expand his professional qualifications, completing Security Augment Force training and earning Lean Six Sigma White Belt certification, followed by Yellow Belt training. Mott serves in the G-1 Adjutant section, where he supports personnel actions critical to the command’s daily operations. Throughout the year, he processed hundreds of personnel items, including awards, reports, and official taskers, ensuring information was accurate, complete, and submitted on time. His attention to detail helped maintain continuity, accountability, and timely decision-making across the command’s leadership. “I see the title of Marine of the Year as a reward for my hard work thus far, but it is far from the finish line of both my personal and professional goals,” Mott said. In addition to his primary duties, Mott was responsible for unit mail clerk functions. In that role, he managed and tracked official mail packages, helping ensure timely distribution and uninterrupted command operations. Mott’s strong work ethic and consistency led to his selection as Marine of the Quarter earlier in the year. He was recognized twice during the second and third quarters of calendar year 2025, reflecting sustained excellence across multiple evaluation periods and contributing to his eventual selection as Marine of the Year.

“Just because you succeed does not mean you are finished,” Mott said. “Every victory is a steppingstone to the next big thing.”

Beyond mission execution, Mott demonstrated a commitment to professional growth and service. He completed Marine Corps Institute courses and earned his Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Gray and Green Belts. He also volunteered extensively within the Albany community, supporting events such as the Chehaw Zoo, Month of the Military Child Kickoff, and Workforce Recognition Day. He contributed more than 68 volunteer hours, including support to the Young Marines Program, which was recognized as the top Young Marine Unit in the United States during the year. Mott was promoted to lance corporal on Sept. 1, 2025, and has received recognition from community partners, including acknowledgment from the City of Albany Chamber of Commerce during the Commanding General’s Rise and Shine Breakfast. Mott said his motivation to serve is rooted in the personal values instilled in him early in life.

“I joined the Marine Corps to build myself in life and to bring value to my father’s last name,” he said. “That has been a driving factor for me to know that everything I am doing is not just for me.”

“Lance Corporal Mott’s professionalism and dedication reflect great credit upon himself, this command, and the Marine Corps,” said Lt. Col. J. A. Paredes, commanding officer, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Logistics Command.