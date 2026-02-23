Marine Corps revises body composition standards

Photo By Staff Sgt. Claudia Nix | A U.S. Marine with Training and Education Command poses with a retractable measuring tape used for body composition assessment at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Feb. 6, 2026. The Marine Corps is replacing the current semiannual height and weight screening with a waist-to-height ratio (WHtR) methodology as the initial step in its body composition evaluation process, in accordance with recent guidance from the Secretary of War. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Claudia Nix) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va.– The Marine Corps is replacing the current semiannual height and weight evaluation with a waist-to-height ratio (WHtR) methodology as the first step of its body composition evaluations in accordance with recent Secretary of War guidance.

These changes, announced in MARADMIN 066/26, have an effective date of Jan. 1, 2026. WHtR is calculated by dividing an individual's waist circumference, measured at the navel, by their height. The new body composition screening method will use a WHtR standard of less than or equal to 0.52 and will be a semiannual requirement for both active and reserve components. The WHtR standard of less than or equal to 0.52 balances health with performance, serving as an early risk screening threshold that allows the Marine Corps to identify and evaluate Marines before they approach higher cardiometabolic risk levels.

This update complies with the Secretary of War’s Dec. 18, 2025 memorandum on Military Fitness Standards. Marines who exceed the WHtR threshold will undergo a body fat evaluation using the multi-site circumference method, often referred to as the tape test, or may also be assessed using bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA). Once appropriate fielding of the BIA machines is achieved, BIA will fully replace the tape test for body fat evaluation. The service’s body fat standards remain the same and are sex- and age-normed. Marines who exceed the prescribed body fat standards will be enrolled in the Marine Corps Body Composition Program.

“The Marine Corps remains committed to upholding our warrior ethos, which requires being physically fit,” said Gen. Eric M. Smith, Commandant of the Marine Corps. “This change to body composition program will help us balance the health and performance of our Marines.”

The body fat exemption for Marines who score 285 points or higher on both the Physical Fitness Test and Combat Fitness Test will reflect an allowance that is capped at 26% for males and 36% for females. Marines exceeding these body fat percentages will be processed for BCP, regardless of their PFT or CFT scores. The existing additional 1% body fat allowance for Marines scoring 250 points or higher on both the PFT and CFT remains in effect, not to exceed the maximums of 26% for males and 36% for females.

Marines who completed a height and weight evaluation between Jan. 1, 2026 and the release of the MARADMIN are required to be reevaluated using the WHtR method. Reevaluation waiver requests due to operational constraints for individual Marines or units will be considered on a case-by-case basis, as detailed in the MARADMIN.

“Our continued commitment to science-based body composition standards supports strong, lethal, and ready Marines,” said Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. “This update reinforces the Marine Corps’ commitment to fitness, but most importantly, promotes improved long-term health and well-being for our Marines.”

The service is planning a comprehensive body composition study later in the year to continue to assess and refine physical standards and evaluations and ensure all Marines are ready and capable.