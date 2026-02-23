18th MP BDE ITALY Military Police Community outreach

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Fain | SPC Ilagan of third platoon, 529th Military Police Company located in USAG Italy,...... read more read more

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Fain | SPC Ilagan of third platoon, 529th Military Police Company located in USAG Italy, South of the Alps. Participates in a structured community outreach program that is attempting to reach as many members of the community possible. Proactive policing is one of the keys to positive community relations. A community that respects it's law enforcement and law enforcement that respects its community is paramount. see less | View Image Page