    18th MP BDE ITALY Military Police Community outreach

    SPC Ilagan of third platoon, 529th Military Police Company located in USAG Italy

    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Fain 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    SPC Ilagan of third platoon, 529th Military Police Company located in USAG Italy, South of the Alps. Participates in a structured community outreach program that is attempting to reach as many members of the community possible. Proactive policing is one of the keys to positive community relations. This is a community that respects it's law enforcement and this is law enforcement that respects its community.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 09:05
    Story ID: 558942
    Location: US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 18th MP BDE ITALY Military Police Community outreach, by SFC Gabriel Fain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    military police

