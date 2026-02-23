(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    7th Communication Battalion sharpens jungle communication capabilities

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.25.2026

    Story by 2nd Lt. Lea Pohalski 

    III MEF Information Group     

    CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa, Japan – U.S. Marines with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conducted jungle training at Camp Hansen Feb. 3-5, 2026, in order to enhance their ability to operate and sustain communications in austere environments.

    Throughout the three-day event, Marines focused on small-unit tactics, fieldcraft fundamentals and expeditionary communication procedures while operating in dense jungle terrain. The training reinforced 7th Communication Battalion’s ability to establish, maintain and defend communication networks and services in support of III MEF and joint operations across the Indo-Pacific.

    On the first day, Marines emphasized survivability skills to include camouflage, concealment, and shelter construction, ensuring they can sustain themselves while minimizing their physical signature in contested environments.

    The second day of training built upon those fundamentals as Marines integrated land navigation, patrolling and communication sustainment, practicing movement through restrictive terrain while maintaining communication.

    During the final day, Marines conducted reconnaissance patrols and executed radio communication procedures in support of simulated operations, reinforcing command and control capabilities in the jungle environment.

    Operating in Okinawa’s dense jungle terrain presents unique challenges, including limited visibility, rugged landscapes and environmental stressors. By training in these conditions, 7th Communication Battalion ensures Marines remain proficient in providing reliable, expeditionary communications wherever III MEF is called to operate.

    The jungle training underscored 7th Communication Battalion’s role as the backbone of command and control, enabling the information advantage necessary to support allies, partners, and joint forces throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 06:02
    Story ID: 558932
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Communication Battalion sharpens jungle communication capabilities, by 2LT Lea Pohalski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Command and Control
    7th Comm Bn
    Indo-Pacific
    USMC News
    III MIG
    communication

