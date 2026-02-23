7th Communication Battalion sharpens jungle communication capabilities

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa, Japan – U.S. Marines with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conducted jungle training at Camp Hansen Feb. 3-5, 2026, in order to enhance their ability to operate and sustain communications in austere environments.

Throughout the three-day event, Marines focused on small-unit tactics, fieldcraft fundamentals and expeditionary communication procedures while operating in dense jungle terrain. The training reinforced 7th Communication Battalion’s ability to establish, maintain and defend communication networks and services in support of III MEF and joint operations across the Indo-Pacific.

On the first day, Marines emphasized survivability skills to include camouflage, concealment, and shelter construction, ensuring they can sustain themselves while minimizing their physical signature in contested environments.

The second day of training built upon those fundamentals as Marines integrated land navigation, patrolling and communication sustainment, practicing movement through restrictive terrain while maintaining communication.

During the final day, Marines conducted reconnaissance patrols and executed radio communication procedures in support of simulated operations, reinforcing command and control capabilities in the jungle environment.

Operating in Okinawa’s dense jungle terrain presents unique challenges, including limited visibility, rugged landscapes and environmental stressors. By training in these conditions, 7th Communication Battalion ensures Marines remain proficient in providing reliable, expeditionary communications wherever III MEF is called to operate.

The jungle training underscored 7th Communication Battalion’s role as the backbone of command and control, enabling the information advantage necessary to support allies, partners, and joint forces throughout the Indo-Pacific region.