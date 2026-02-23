Photo By Christopher Perrine | The Hawaii Patient Guidebook flyer was developed using Adobe Express to inform TRICARE...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Perrine | The Hawaii Patient Guidebook flyer was developed using Adobe Express to inform TRICARE beneficiaries about the Hawaii Patient Guidebook, which is comprehensive tool designed for all local TRICARE beneficiaries. Inside, beneficiaries will find useful information for enrollment in Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS), understanding the TRICARE plan, finding a Military Treatment Facility, making appointments, accessing online resources, ordering medication and more. The flyer includes stock imagery and template from Adobe Express. see less | View Image Page

Introducing the Hawaii Patient Guidebook for the military community Your browser does not support the audio element.

Good news for Hawaii's military community: navigating your healthcare just got easier. The newly-releasedHawaii Patient Guidebookis a comprehensive tool designed for all local TRICARE beneficiaries. Inside, beneficiaries will find useful information for enrollment in Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS), understanding the TRICARE plan, finding a Military Treatment Facility, making appointments, accessing online resources, ordering medication and more.



“The Hawaii Patient Guidebook was designed to be a one-stop resource for our beneficiaries to get the information they need to access reliable, world-class medical care,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, the director of Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific (DHN-IP). “I want to make it as easy as possible for our entire community—service members, their families and retirees—to get the care they need.”



There are 10 military medical facilities and 9 dental facilities in Hawaii under DHN-IP, which overseas MTFs from the West Coast of the United States to Japan and the Republic of Korea. On the island of Oahu, Hawaii, the network offers MTFs from the Windward side at Marine Corps Base Hawaii Kaneohe Bay to the Leeward side in Kapolei, anchored by the Tripler Army Medical Center, which provides specialty medical support to the entire Indo-Pacific region and serves as a training center for military medical providers. More than 4,000 care team members in Hawaii support a beneficiary population of 89 thousand beneficiaries enrolled in MTFs, and there are an additional 38 thousand TRICARE beneficiaries that get their care in the civilian network.



“We take care of the medical needs of our eligible Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Guardians, Coast Guardsmen, National Guardsmen, Reservists, family members, and retirees,” said Teyhen. “I want every one of them to know how to get the care they need, whether it is routine primary care, urgent or emergent care, or even specialty care.”



The guidebook also provides information about labs and radiology, mental health resources, women’s health and additional resources, like patients’ rights and how to prepare for an appointment.



Military health care covered by TRICARE is a benefit earned by military members, but it also contributes to military readiness.



“Medical readiness leads to military readiness,” said Teyhen. “When the next crisis emerges, our military force will be ready to execute the mission because we have an exceptional team of military and civilian medical providers keeping the force healthy and ready. When our service members become ill or injured, they can count on the highest caliber of medical care. And they can rest assured we will take care of their families as well.”



The Hawaii Patient Guidebook is available online at [https://www.dha.mil/hawaiipatientguidebook](https://www.dha.mil/hawaiipatientguidebook).