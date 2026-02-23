Trailblazing Navy Mustang Contributes Real-World Insights to NROTC Program

Courtesy Photo | Ensign Gellie Cabuyadao, who graduated from the Navy’s highly competitive Seaman to Admiral–21 (STA–21) commissioning program as the program’s first active-duty Sailor to graduate from the University of Hawaii (UH) at Mānoa through the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) is shown at the NROTC commissioning ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial on Dec. 19, 2025 alongside family and friends. Cabuyadao said the Navy allowed her to lean into the values of sacrifice, resilience, and commitment that she learned growing up in Salt Lake, Hawaii from her parents and from classmates whose parents were deployed or away from home because of military service requirements. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Ensign Gellie Cabuyadao) see less | View Image Page

As a child growing up in Salt Lake, Hawaii, Navy Ensign Gellie Cabuyadao, 27, saw examples of sacrifice, resilience, and commitment all around her. She saw the sacrifices her parents made after arriving in the United States from the Philippines. She learned the meaning of commitment, watching them work hard and endure hardships without complaint to ensure that she and her siblings had a stable upbringing. Cabuyadao also saw the resilience of her Pearl Harbor Elementary school classmates whose parents were deployed or away from home because of their military service requirements.

Cabuyadao said joining the Navy allowed her to lean into those values.

“The Navy gave me that opportunity to put that out into practice on a larger scale,” she said. “I thank the Navy for introducing me to so many opportunities I would have never known about IT [information technology] or that I had this passion for it, if it weren't for the recruiters showing me all the jobs.”

In December 2025, Cabuyadao graduated from the Navy’s highly competitive Seaman to Admiral–21 (STA–21) commissioning program with three other Sailors. She was the program’s first active-duty Sailor to graduate from the University of Hawaii (UH) at Mānoa through the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC). During the program, she shared her passion for IT and her insights from her prior service with her classmates.

“It really was great having her in a class so she could share some of the experiences and tell, from a senior enlisted side, what works for young officers and what doesn't,” said Capt. Paul “Veg” Bandini, UHMānoa’s NROTC commanding officer and Cabuyadao’s professor for leadership and ethics. He described Cabuyadao as a “standalone superstar” who didn’t require much mentorship thanks to insights gained during her approximately four years of enlisted service as an Information Systems Technician.

Bandini’s observations align with a widely held belief in the military about “mustangs,” military service members who served as enlisted personnel before becoming commissioned officers. The moniker commands respect for officers like Cabuyadao because mustangs are viewed as experienced, highly competent leaders with demonstrated grit in difficult situations. They also understand the challenges faced by enlisted personnel.

During the three-year program, STA-21 selectees attend an eight-week Naval Science Institute course before joining an NROTC unit for traditional college education alongside NROTC midshipmen. The selectees retain their active-duty status throughout the program, and upon completion, commission as a Navy Ensign, essentially giving Cabuyadao a unique path to the NROTC program.

The NROTC program prepares young men and women for leadership positions through naval science course work, rigorous physical training and experiential learning. College tuition, books and fees are paid for by the program, which also provides cadets with a stipend and covers the cost of uniforms. NROTC is one of three ways that cadets can earn a commission in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps; the other two are the U.S. Naval Academy and Officer Candidate School.

Cabuyadao earned a Bachelor of Arts in management information systems, enabling her to better analyze, design, and manage informational systems to drive organizational performance for the Navy and later, in a civilian career.

Cabuyadao remains under the command of the NROTC at UHMānoa where she is preparing for the 20-week Navy Informational Professional Basic Course followed by a two-to-three-week Information Warfare Basic Course in Virginia Beach, Virginia, to become an Information Professional. In the role, she would oversee Information Systems Technicians to secure the Navy’s global network environment, communication systems, and space systems including defensive cyberspace operations to ensure reliable command and control so ships can efficiently complete their missions.

Following course work in Virginia, Cabuyadao is expecting deployment orders to Japan. Her long-term goal is to become an Information Warfare Officer (IWO), specializing in information, intelligence, and cyber capabilities.

Bandini commended Cabuyadao for her strong leadership skills and her ability to inspire others.

“There's something special about the way Cabuyadao handles herself, the way she approaches life, and the way she approaches others. She's just a natural-born leader. She really is. She just makes everyone around her better,” he said.

Cabuyadao wants everyone, including those from her community, to know that they can also become leaders who create positive change. She said getting out of your comfort zone is the first step.

“Anybody can be a leader including girls like me and those from my background,” Cabuyadao said. “It just takes courage to step outside your comfort zone, especially when home feels safe. I hope my story encourages someone to challenge themselves, because that’s often where new possibilities begin."