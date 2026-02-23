Tripler Soldier earns Army’s top enlisted pharmacy technician honor

Photo By Khinna Kaminske | Spc. Antonia Arras, an inpatient and oncology pharmacy technician at Tripler Army Medical Center, receives the Larry C. Nesmith Enlisted Technician Award on Feb. 4 for her exceptional technical expertise, leadership, and dedication to patient safety. see less | View Image Page

Spc. Antonia Arras, an inpatient and oncology pharmacy technician at Tripler Army

A Soldier assigned to Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC) has been recognized at the highest level for enlisted pharmacy technicians, earning the Larry C. Nesmith Enlisted Technician Award for exceptional technical expertise, leadership, and commitment to patient safety on Feb. 4.

Spc. Antonia Arras, hailing from El Paso, TX, is an inpatient and oncology pharmacy technician at TAMC. She was selected for the prestigious Army-wide award in recognition of her critical contributions to pharmacy operations supporting more than 173,000 beneficiaries across the Hawaii Indo-Pacific region.

“Spc. Arras represents the very best of Army Medicine,” said Col. Erik F. DeFreitas, TAMC chief of the department of pharmacy. “Her technical skill, attention to detail, and dedication to patient safety directly support lifesaving care and the readiness of our fighting force.”

TAMC prepares and dispenses more than 500,000 sterile products annually, a mission in which Arras plays a vital role. Following four weeks of intensive sterile compounding training, she quickly distinguished herself by mastering complex compounding techniques while adhering to strict guidelines designed to ensure the safety and sterility of medications. These standards, known as USP , focus on maintaining a clean and controlled environment, preventing contamination, and ensuring that sterile products are prepared with precision and care to protect patient health.

Her performance led to selection for advanced training in oncology pharmacy, where she helps compound medications used in chemotherapy treatments. Arras is one of only five technicians with this privilege to perform this highly specialized and critical function, enabling TAMC to safely deliver care to beneficiaries across the Indo-Pacific region.

Her precision and adherence to safety protocols were instrumental in TAMC achieving zero pharmacy deficiencies during its most recent Joint Commission triennial inspection.

Beyond her technical accomplishments, Arras is a dedicated Soldier and emerging leader. She was named the very first TAMC Pharmacy Soldier of the Month in July 2025 and is projected to attend the promotion board in her secondary zone.

“Feeling extremely grateful for this award,” Arras said. “Being recognized for my hard work is rewarding, but what means even more is knowing that my leadership sees and values the effort I give each day. That recognition motivates me to continue striving for excellence."

Arras also demonstrates a strong commitment to service beyond the hospital. She volunteers at a homeless shelter in Honolulu and serves as a member of the TAMC Color Guard.

Committed to lifelong learning, Arras will begin further education this fall, continuing to expand her professional knowledge and technical skillset.

The Larry C. Nesmith Enlisted Technician Award recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate exceptional competence, leadership, and dedication within pharmacy operations. Arras’s selection highlights the critical role enlisted pharmacy technicians play in delivering safe, effective, and timely care to the military community.

TAMC serves as the Department of War’s premier medical center in the Western Pacific Rim, providing comprehensive tertiary care to a diverse and geographically dispersed population. This includes over 264,000 local active-duty and retired military personnel, their families, and veteran beneficiaries. TAMC also extends its medical expertise to a regional population of 171,000, encompassing personnel from nine U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions and forward-deployed forces across more than 40 countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

Article submitted by Col. Erik DeFreitas