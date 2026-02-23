IMCOM commanding general visits Presidio of Monterey, engages workforce and tours key facilities

Photo By Benjamin Ingold | Lt. Gen. James M. Smith, commanding general of U.S. Army Installation Management...... read more read more Photo By Benjamin Ingold | Lt. Gen. James M. Smith, commanding general of U.S. Army Installation Management Command, tours the Ord Military Community Fire Station 1 in Seaside, California, Feb. 25, 2026. Smith received an overview of fire and emergency services capabilities supporting the installation and surrounding community. (U.S. Army photo by Benjamin Ingold) see less | View Image Page

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. (Feb. 25, 2026) –Lt. Gen. James M. Smith, commanding general of U.S. Army Installation Management Command visited the U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey today to tour installation facilities, engage with the workforce and meet with garrison leadership.



Smith was joined by IMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Corey Perry and was hosted by the Presidio of Monterey command team, including Col. Dan Artino, garrison commander and Julia Sibilla, deputy garrison commander.

The visit focused on IMCOM’s core mission to integrate and deliver installation support, services and facilities that sustain readiness and enhance quality of life for Soldiers, families and civilians.



The visit began at the Lower Presidio Historic Park, where Smith and the delegation received an overview of the Lower Presidio erosion mitigation project from Tania Leisten, an environmental protection specialist. The discussion focused on ongoing efforts to preserve the historic site while protecting installation infrastructure, natural resources and the surrounding community.



The delegation then traveled to the Ord Military Community in Seaside, where Smith toured the Monterey Road Child Development Center and met with Child and Youth Services staff. Discussions focused on facility operations, recent infrastructure improvements and continued support to military families.



During the CDC visit, Smith, a third-generation member of the military, took a moment to recognize employees whose efforts have had a direct impact on installation operations, infrastructure, quality of life and readiness.



“I wouldn’t miss this opportunity to look you all in the eye and say thank you. Thank you for your dedicated service to the Presidio of Monterey, IMCOM, the Army and the Nation. I mean it from the bottom of my heart,” Smith said.



Among those honored was Latchmi “Radha” Naidu, CDC facility director and acting CYS coordinator, recognized for maintaining uninterrupted CDC operations and consistent communication with parents and staff while also overseeing a multi-year HVAC construction project.



Smith also recognized Akmal Abdulrahimzai, a general engineer with the Directorate of Public Works, for delivering critical infrastructure improvements and managing multiple concurrent renovation and planning projects. Abdulrahimzai and Naidu were also commended for their teamwork during the CDC HVAC project, which ensured continuity of essential childcare services during ongoing construction from October of 2024 to December of 2025.



The visit continued at Fire Station 1, where Smith received an overview of fire and emergency services capabilities supporting the installation and surrounding community. During the stop, Smith recognized fire prevention inspector Matthew Read for his exceptional service, cost-saving initiatives and contributions to installation readiness and community safety.



After the fire station, Smith held a townhall at the General Stilwell Community Center. During the townhall, which was standing room only, Smith stressed four priorities — people first, mission always; modernization; professional accountability; readiness.



“The foundation of readiness all starts here at the installation level. We may not be on the front line, but there is no front line without us. Keep that focus and tie that back to what you do every day,” Smith said.

During the townhall, Julian Venegas, an Army Housing Office engineering technician, was recognized for conducting quality assurance inspections and maintaining daily communication with residents during life, health and safety housing repairs.



The visit concluded with lunch alongside PoM garrison directors at the Chay Dining Facility. During the lunch, Artino thanked Smith for visiting and said the visit highlighted the importance of strong partnerships between IMCOM and installation teams.



“Lt. Gen. Smith’s engagement with our workforce reinforces how essential our people are to maintaining trust with our community and delivering the support that enables the mission,” Artino said.