Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Welcomes First Baby of the Year

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – While many first babies of the year arrive within minutes or hours of midnight on Jan. 1, milestones unfold on their own timeline in a small, remote community like Naval Station Guantanamo Bay.



U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay welcomed its first baby of 2026 on Feb. 18, at 8:43 a.m., as Madison Moreno was born to parents Nickél and John Moreno. The little girl weighs 7 pounds.



For the Moreno family, Madison’s arrival is a joyful milestone shared with a community that has become home. John, a contractor, serves as a licensed clinical social worker for the Special Category Residents at the hospital’s Home Health Care facility and is on his third tour at Guantanamo Bay, having previously served in 2021 and 2023 before returning in 2024. Nickél, a stay-at-home mom, has been on island since 2024, and the couple, who met in 2020, are raising their family, which includes 10-year-old Tristan.



Madison was delivered via scheduled cesarean section, a moment Nickél remembers vividly.



Nickél said the care team, led by Lt. Cmdr. Shana Adams, an obstetrician-gynecologist assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, helped build confidence throughout the experience.



“They gave me all the information I needed and encouraged me every step of the way, that was really helpful. I felt like I was around friends,” she said.



“We were just talking about this yesterday and today, actually – about how supported she felt throughout the entire process, it was great,” John said.



The couple also highlighted the professionalism and thoroughness of the staff.



“Everybody has been so encouraging and supportive,” John said. “Dr. Adams did a great job of being very thorough and providing us with all the information, so she had everything covered. She did a great job.”



Reflecting on the moment of birth, Nickél said, “I remember everybody being excited when they took her out. As soon as she came out, everyone was like ‘Oh my gosh, she’s so beautiful!’ It was really special, it felt like I was around friends who were excited for me.”



“I feel incredibly lucky, to be honest. I know it’s a small base so I was a bit nervous at first in terms of what would be available to us but our experience has been beyond my expectations,” Nickél said.



Nickél expressed gratitude to the labor and delivery team.



“I would like to tell the team thank you, from the bottom of my heart because I was a nervous wreck before coming in and they’ve done a great job with setting my fears aside and making me feel comfortable,” she said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2026 Date Posted: 02.25.2026 16:57 Story ID: 558909 Location: CU Hometown: FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Welcomes First Baby of the Year, by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.