Landmark Cardiac Procedure at Mike O'Callaghan Military Medical Center Made Possible by DoW-VA Resource Sharing

Photo By Robyn Stulgaitis | Members of Mike O'Callaghan Military Medical Center's Cardiology team celebrate the first successful performance of a groundbreaking cardiac procedure in the state of Nevada. Pictured (from left): registered nurse Kai Howard, cardiac cath lab technologists Mel Uda and Will Henderson, registered nurse Grace Macadangdang, cardiac cath lab technologist Aaron Krucynski, and cardiac electrophysiologist Dr. Eric Mak.

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. – A physician from the Department of Veterans Affairs performed a landmark cardiac procedure at the Mike O'Callaghan Military Medical Center, the first time that it has been performed successfully in the state of Nevada. This achievement represents a significant step forward for local cardiac care and showcases the success of a resource-sharing agreement between two healthcare systems.

The procedure, a defibrillator implant using a new lead designed to provide both defibrillation and left bundle branch area pacing, marks a major evolution in how cardiologists treat heart rhythm problems. For decades, traditional pacemakers and defibrillators used leads implanted directly into the heart muscle. While effective in maintaining a life-sustaining rhythm, this procedure can generate abnormal and uncoordinated heart patterns.

The procedure performed at MOMMC uses next-generation technology. The surgeon places the pacing leads directly into the body’s natural conduction system, known as the left bundle branch. By using this more physiological approach, the heart can beat in a much more natural and synchronized fashion. This synchronization can prevent the weakening of the heart muscle that can occur with the traditional approach and can lead to significantly better outcomes, especially for patients with heart failure.

“I’m very proud to be part of a team that is proactive in the utilization of technology,” said Dr. Eric Mak, the VA cardiac electrophysiologistwho performed the procedure.“My experience with MOMMC staff has been amazing. Everyone is friendly, experienced, and extremely capable.”

The seamless integration of a VA doctor into a Military Health System hospital underscores the powerful synergy created by DoW-VA resource-sharing agreements. The spirit of collaboration between the two facilities is a direct result of a unique history. After operating under one roof for nearly two decades as the nation's first fully integrated joint DoW/VA medical center, the two systems transitioned to separate campuses. Years of integrated work have built a lasting partnership that makes today’s innovative procedures possible.

Beyond just a bureaucratic handshake, resource sharing in Southern Nevada can represent a lifeline for veterans and an invaluable learning opportunity for MOMMC medics. The goals are simple yet profound: improve patient access to care and maintain critical skills of military medical personnel. By allowing VA specialists like Dr. Mak to perform procedures at state-of-the-art facilities like MOMMC, the partnership provides veterans with access to advanced care while offering military medical staff vital opportunities to participate in a wider range of complex cases.

“Through this collaboration our team gains access to complex procedural opportunities while ensuring veteran and active-duty beneficiaries receive timely, high-quality cardiovascular care,” said Lt Col (Dr.) Shayef Gabasha, MOMMC’s Chief of Cardiology. “It enhances our team’s medical readiness and deepens clinical proficiency.”

Extending beyond cardiology, the resource-sharing agreement provides authorized veterans with access to a variety of other specialties and hospital services at MOMMC.

“Our relationship with the VA is mutually beneficial,” said Charlen Gray, MOMMC’s Joint Venture Coordinator. “It is a more cost-effective approach of the use of Federal health care resources and allows veterans with referrals to access care more quickly than they would in the community.”

Gabasha underscores the agreement’s impact on patients.

“This partnership allows us to combine expertise, infrastructure, and clinical experience across systems,” said Gabasha. “Ultimately, it strengthens the care we provide for the patients we are privileged to serve,” said Gabasha.

To learn more about services available to veterans at Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center, visit: http://nellis.tricare.mil/Patient-Resources/Veterans-Resources