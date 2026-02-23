Team Dover supports AFCDA in developing CBT Micro-Lessons

Photo By Roland Balik | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Goode, right, Air Force Career Development Academy learning engineer, listens to Staff Sgt. Weston Rose, left, 373rd Training Squadron, Detachment 3 C-5M hydraulic instructor, describe a visor lock actuator on the C-5 forward ramp maintenance training device located at the 373rd TRS, Det 3 on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 12, 2026. Goode compiled a list of hydraulic component photos needed for the development of Computer-Based Training micro-lessons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik) see less | View Image Page

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – Collaboration between Air Education and Training Command’s Air Force Career Development Academy, C-5M hydraulic Subject Matter Experts from the 436th Maintenance Group and the 373rd Training Squadron, Detachment 3, prompted the first step in the development of a computer-based training “micro-lesson,” Feb. 9-13.

Currently, Airmen with the Air Force Specialty Code 2A6X5, Aircraft Hydraulic System specialist, have been learning their profession without Career Development Course material for numerous years.

One priority of AFCDA is modernization, meaning transitioning legacy training into interactive, digital courseware.

Previous versions of CDCs were very generalized and covered information across multiple airframes, even though a hydraulic specialist would only be performing maintenance on a specific type of airframe at his or her duty station.

“The Air Force is transitioning from traditional CDCs that were previously aligned with proficiencies identified in Specialty Training Standards, to a competency-based training model,” said Master Sgt. Justin Goode, Air Education Training Command learning engineer. “This shift prioritizes the operational application of knowledge, skills and abilities to meet evolving mission requirements and develop agile, mission-ready Airmen.”

The micro-lessons will incorporate the use of “how-to” videos and interactive media that capture and present career-field accessible maintenance tasks and procedures.

“The purpose [of coming to Dover] was to gather media for all hydraulic system components and to work with subject matter experts to better understand each hydraulic system prior to the creation of the course,” said Goode.

A good portion of the photos needed for the CBT micro lessons were taken at the 373rd TRS, Det 3 schoolhouse located on the base. The opportunity to capture photographs of visible hydraulic components, utilizing C-5 Multi-Use Maintenance Training Devices and the availability of a de-paneled C-5M undergoing an isochronal inspection were extremely useful for producing a quality product.

“Incorporating professional photographs taken at the actual aircraft significantly enhances the overall training value,” said Ulric Fairbanks, 436th Maintenance Squadron Isochronal propulsion section chief. “The aircraft photos provide real-world context by showing the exact physical location, spatial orientation and access considerations within the aircraft. Users gain both a clean instructional view and an operational perspective.”

In the development phase of the micro lesson, adding links to each hydraulic component photographed will provide a description and reference location of the component. Approximately 450 photos were taken to document C-5M hydraulic system components for creating CBT micro-lessons.

Areas of high interest consisted of the forward and aft loading systems, crew entry door stairs, forward and aft ladder systems, aerial refueling system, nose and main landing gear systems, flight control systems, hydraulic power systems, including items located on the CF-6 engines and pylons.

Hydraulic SMEs assigned to help Goode were Tech. Sgt. Ashleigh Norris, 436th MXG Maintenance Qualification Training Program hydraulics instructor and Staff Sgt. Weston Rose, 373rd TRS, Det 3 C-5M hydraulic instructor.

“I enjoyed helping produce a product that will be beneficial in the future…,” said Rose. “It [micro lessons] will give a more real-world feel to what information is available…and provide a wealth of information with an engaging feel.”

Norris added, “CBT micro-lessons will bridge the gap in training. They will provide a better picture for component identification, upgrade training, and will provide quality examples of what to expect in identifying certain components.”

Goode said he was allotted six months to gather information and media, build the product, conduct internal alpha testing for proofing, initiate beta testing by using technicians in the field and then make it available to everyone in MyLearning for use.

He also stated that the micro lessons should be completed and available for use in June 2026 and will be available not only to hydraulics specialists but to all 2A [Aircraft Maintenance] career fields.