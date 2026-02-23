NAVFAC Washington Celebrates Fire Protection Engineer Ashlyn Liverman during Engineers Week

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington proudly recognizes Fire Protection Engineer Ashlyn Liverman during Engineers Week, honoring her dedication, expertise and contributions to mission readiness.



Liverman has served NAVFAC Washington for nearly seven years, bring innovation and technical excellence to the design and review of fire protection and life safety systems supporting critical Navy and Marine Corps facilities. She discovered passion for engineering during her freshman year of high school after enrolling in a five-year Project Lead the Way Engineering elective course. “It seemed fun and I’ve been on my engineering journey ever since,” said Liverman.



In 2019, she earned her bachelor’s degree in Fire Protection Engineering from the University of Maryland. As a fire protection engineer, Liverman enjoys the unique challenges associated with designing and reviewing systems that safeguard personnel, facilities and mission capabilities.



As a bonus, working for the Navy has allowed me to work on some unique systems over the years and be a bit more creative in my design work,” she said.



Among her most notable projects, Liverman supported the design of a new six-story Bachelor’s Enlisted Quarters at Miner Barracks Washington D.C. She was one of two fire protection engineers responsible for designing the facility’s fire alarm, sparkler and life safety systems throughout the nearly 115,000 square foot building.



Reflecting on her career, she encourages aspiring engineers to remain persistent and pursue disciplines aligned with their passions. “An engineering degree opens the door to countless opportunities, from design and field testing to research, code development, consulting and even serving your country,” said Liverman.



Engineers Week highlights the vital role engineers paly in strengthening excellence and recognizing the professionals who deliver mission-critical facilities for the Navy and Marine Corps.

