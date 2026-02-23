Navy's Finest: Top Honors Awarded in Fire & Emergency Services

WASHINGTON D.C. (Feb. 25, 2026) – Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) announced the recipients of the Calendar Year 2025 Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES) Awards, recognizing the top departments, teams, and individuals for their outstanding contributions to the safety and readiness of the U.S. Navy.
These F&ES professionals are vital to installation readiness, providing first-line defense against fires, medical emergencies, and other hazards. Their efforts ensure that Navy Shore installations remain secure and operational, directly supporting the mission of the fleet.
“The unwavering dedication and professionalism of our Fire and Emergency Services personnel are fundamental to the resilience of our Shore Enterprise,” said Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander of Navy Installations Command. “These awards celebrate the best of the best, individuals and teams who run toward danger to ensure our installations remain safe, secure, and ready to support the mission. Their courage and commitment are an inspiration to us all.”
Nine award winners will now advance to represent the Navy in the Department of War F&ES awards competition. The following F&ES Award Winners will advance to the Department of War competition:
Navy-only award winners noted below:
The following are the Navy F&ES Hall of Fame inductees:
Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy Shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 installations, and more than 48,600 employees who are focused on warfighting and manning, training and equipping the Shore to fight and win. Navy installations are warfighting platforms essential to every fleet operation.
