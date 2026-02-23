(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy's Finest: Top Honors Awarded in Fire & Emergency Services

    Joint Region Marianas graduates 20 new firefighters

    Photo By Shaina Marie ONeal | Twenty new firefighters joined the ranks of Joint Region Marianas Fire and Emergency...... read more read more

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Story by Coleen San Nicolas-Perez 

    Commander, Navy Installations Command

    WASHINGTON D.C. (Feb. 25, 2026) – Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) announced the recipients of the Calendar Year 2025 Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES) Awards, recognizing the top departments, teams, and individuals for their outstanding contributions to the safety and readiness of the U.S. Navy.

    These F&ES professionals are vital to installation readiness, providing first-line defense against fires, medical emergencies, and other hazards. Their efforts ensure that Navy Shore installations remain secure and operational, directly supporting the mission of the fleet.

    “The unwavering dedication and professionalism of our Fire and Emergency Services personnel are fundamental to the resilience of our Shore Enterprise,” said Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander of Navy Installations Command. “These awards celebrate the best of the best, individuals and teams who run toward danger to ensure our installations remain safe, secure, and ready to support the mission. Their courage and commitment are an inspiration to us all.”

    Nine award winners will now advance to represent the Navy in the Department of War F&ES awards competition. The following F&ES Award Winners will advance to the Department of War competition:

    • Small Fire Department of the Year: Naval Support Activity Annapolis
    • Medium Fire Department of the Year: Naval Station Mayport
    • Large Fire Department of the Year: Metro San Diego F&ES
    • Fire Prevention Program of the Year: Joint Region Marianas F&ES
    • Military Firefighter of the Year: ABH2 (AW) Kiara Robin, Naval Station Rota
    • Civilian Firefighter of the Year: Katsuhiro Watanabe, Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    • Military Fire Officer of the Year: ABH1 (AW/SW) Leaundre Johnson, Naval Support Activity Naples
    • Civilian Fire Officer of the Year: Eric Boggess, Naval Station Mayport
    • Fire Service Instructor of the Year: Hartsel Stewart, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

    Navy-only award winners noted below:

    • Navy Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Provider of the Year: Benny Castro, Joint Region Marianas F&ES
    • Fire Inspector of the Year: Victor Kirton, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay
    • Fire Chief of the Year: Jose Cardenas, Naval Station Mayport

    The following are the Navy F&ES Hall of Fame inductees:

    • Ruben Perez, Fire Chief (retired), Naval Air Station Corpus Christi
    • Edward Stillwell, Region Fire Chief (retired), Naval District Washington
    • David Inman, Fire Chief (retired), Metro San Diego F&ES
    • William Casey, Region Fire Chief (retired), Navy Region Southeast
    • Kenneth Snyder, Fire Chief (retired), Navy Region Mid-Atlantic District 3
    • Jack Woodard, Region Fire Chief (deceased), Navy Region Northwest
    • Navy F&ES Lifetime Achievement Award Recipients:
    • Rodolfo Gonzales, Region Fire Chief (retired), Navy Region Southeast
    • William “Bill” Killen, Director Navy F&ES (retired), Naval Facilities Engineering Command
    • Christopher Connelly, Region Fire Chief, Navy Region Southwest
    • Daniel Gaumont, Senior Fire Protection Specialist (retired), Commander Navy Installations Command

    Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy Shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 installations, and more than 48,600 employees who are focused on warfighting and manning, training and equipping the Shore to fight and win. Navy installations are warfighting platforms essential to every fleet operation.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 14:45
    Story ID: 558895
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 63
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy's Finest: Top Honors Awarded in Fire & Emergency Services, by Coleen San Nicolas-Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Joint Region Marianas graduates 20 new firefighters
    NAF Atsugi Bilateral Fuel Spill Drill
    NCBC Gulfport Fire and Emergency Services Participates in VA Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Installations Command (CNIC)
    United States Navy
    fire and emergency services
    CNIC
    firefighter
    Emergency response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version