21st Dental Squadron Celebrates Children’s Dental Health Month

Photo By Senior Airman Ryan Quijas | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alyssa Jenkins, 21st Dental Squadron dental laboratory noncommissioned officer in charge, reads a book about brushing teeth to children at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 18, 2026. In honor of National Children's Dental Health month, members of the 21st Dental Squadron visited the child development center on base to educate young kids on dental hygiene. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

Each February, in recognition of National Children’s Dental Health Month, the Peterson Space Force Base Dental Clinic visits the base’s child development centers to spend time with our youngest military family members. This annual outreach focuses on educating both children and caregivers about early childhood caries (ECC), commonly known as the dreaded cavity.



An ECC tooth decay in children from birth to six years old. Although this is a preventable disease, it remains one of the most common chronic childhood conditions in the United States. This is important because untreated cavities can lead to pain, infection, difficulty eating and sleeping, and missed school days, all of which can affect a child’s growth and development. But the good news is that prevention can be simple, and it starts early!



During our visits to the child development centers, we share age-appropriate lessons with children about brushing and healthy habits, while providing caregivers with practical tips they can pass along to parents. Sugars from frequent snacks and sweetened drinks produce acids that weaken teeth over time. Simple habits like brushing twice daily with fluoridated toothpaste (using a rice-sized amount under age 3 and a pea-sized amount for ages 3–6), limiting sugary beverages, and establishing a home that focuses on dental care by age one can make a lasting difference.



At Peterson Dental, we care deeply about the health of our military families and are committed to protecting little smiles. Healthy children mean fewer disruptions from preventable dental pain and stronger overall readiness for our Airmen and Guardians. When families are educated and supported, our children are healthy and our mission is stronger. Happy National Children’s Dental Health Month!