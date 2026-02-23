CORE26 | Port to Power Projection: How RSOM Enables Rapid Mobilization in Exercise Cold Response 26

Photo By Lance Cpl. Javier Santillan | U.S. Marines with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a tactical convoy in preparation for exercise Cold Response 26 in Sorresia, Norway, Feb. 11, 2026. Marines with CLR-27 arrival and assembly operations group transport ground equipment and logistical supplies for future dissemination of assets to support and sustain operations across various levels of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Javier Santillan) see less | View Image Page

NORWAY —The current proliferation of modern technology such as inexpensive one-way attack drones, loitering munitions, and the increasing use of artificial intelligence for autonomous targeting has thrust the Marine Corps into a dynamic environment, creating a tactical shift in warfare unseen by warfighters since the widespread introduction of machine guns and tanks in World War I. Battles are now faster, more dispersed, and fought in contested environments where logistical infrastructure and supply lines have become priority targets.

Victory isn’t just won on the battlefield, it’s secured long before through a critical often-unseen process, reception, staging, and onward movement (RSOM). While the term RSOM sounds technical its purpose is simple: to rapidly mobilize personnel and equipment, organize into combat-ready units, and move swiftly to a mission. In the current security environment, the ability to do this in days instead of weeks can be the difference between deterring a conflict and responding to a crisis.

“RSOM is the foundation of adversarial deterrence,” said U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Robert Anderson, joint operations chief, Combined Joint Logistics Support Group for exercise Cold Response 26. “Working shoulder-to-shoulder with our Allies and partners to rapidly deploy, integrate, and stand ready together for Cold Response has been a powerful statement of our commitment to regional security.”

Exercise Cold Response 26, part of NATO’s enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, is a routine Norwegian-led winter military exercise in Northern Norway. U.S. forces are participating as part of U.S. government efforts to support Norwegian and NATO total defense concepts. The exercise is a significant milestone to demonstrate the readiness of a U.S.-based Marine Air Ground Task Force to swiftly composite and rapidly deploy across the Atlantic, be received by Norwegian forces, and conduct operations that enable larger NATO operations.

The initial phase of RSOM, reception, begins the moment personnel and equipment arrive at designated ports or locations for offloading, whether by air, sea, or land. At this stage, the focus is on safely unloading, identifying, and accounting for all incoming assets. This can involve thousands of troops and massive quantities of vehicles and supplies arriving simultaneously.

Once received, the second phase of RSOM, staging, begins. Forces and equipment move to a staging area where they are assembled, and equipment is issued and inspected.During the staging phase joint integration and interoperability are crucial because they ensure forces can seamlessly share equipment, align procedures and combine personnel into mission-ready units. This shoulder-to-shoulder cooperation dramatically accelerates the speed at which Allies and partners can prepare for operations.

“Joint interoperability is so crucial during RSOM operations because the ability to come together with our Allies and partners, identify logistical contingencies, plan, and execute together is vital to the efficient and effective transfer of troops and equipment to a mission,” said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Robert Dzvonick, support deputy, Combined Logistics Support Group for exercise Cold Response 26.

Then comes the final stage of RSOM, where assembled and prepared units are moved from the staging areas to their final tactical assembly areas or operational positions. Depending on the distances and terrain, this can involve road convoys, rail transport, or additional air or sea lifts.

Executing RSOM in the Arctic adds an even more significant layer of complexity. The harsh weather, limited infrastructure, and vast distances from port to port make logistics inherently challenging. RSOM success here demonstrates to the world that NATO Allies and partners can rapidly reinforce our northern flank under the most demanding conditions and that the U.S. is more dedicated than ever to the security of the Nordic region.