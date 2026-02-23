Walter Reed honors nurses with the DAISY award

Courtesy Photo | The 4 Center nursing team celebrates DAISY award recipients Juana Gonzales (front row, third from left) and Mary Wolfe (front row, fourth from left) with U.S. Army Col. Maria Pescatore (front row, second from right), director of nursing services at Walter Reed. see less | View Image Page

By Bernard S. Little Walter Reed Hospital Communications

Recognizing the extraordinary patient care and services its nurses deliver, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center recently celebrated three members of its nursing team with the DAISY award.

Sophia Manhertz, who works in the Emergency Department (ED), and Juana Gonzales and Mary Wolfe, both of 4 Center, received their awards from U.S. Army Col. Maria Pescatore, director of nursing services at Walter Reed in late January.

“It’s phenomenal to be able to recognize our nurses for the work that they do on a daily basis,” said Pescatore. “Your incredible work helps drive patients to come to Walter Reed for the amazing, quality care we deliver here.”

A patient nominated Manhertz for the award, stating, “During my recent hospital stay in the ED, I had the absolute privilege of being cared for by this nurse. From the moment she entered the room, I could tell she truly cared. She treated me with such compassion, professionalism and commitment [that] I will never forget the difference she made. This nurse took the time to keep me informed about everything that was happening. She explained every medication, procedure, and plan in a way that was easy to understand, never making me feel rushed or like my questions were a burden.”

“Her calm and clear communication helped me feel safe and confident, even when things were uncertain, [and] what stood out the most was how strongly she advocated for me,” the patient added. “I truly believe that her actions made a real difference in my recovery.”

A patient also nominated Gonzales for the DAISY award, sharing that Gonzales “stood out” among the team of nurses who cared for her during her hospital stay. “This nurse made me feel like a person and not just a DOD ID number. When things felt unfamiliar to me, her explanations gave me a sense of control back. What I enjoyed [in addition to] her calm demeanor was seeing her balance caring for me and training the nursing student. She checked on me regularly and will now always be known as the bright light when I share my breast cancer testimony.”

“I remember this nurse very clearly,” stated the patient who nominated Wolfe for the DAISY award. “She caught me countless times before I spiraled into extreme sadness and feelings of despair. During my hospitalization at Walter Reed, this nurse went above and beyond in her care for me. She not only provided excellent medical support, but she also offered the kind of compassion and presence that made all the difference during a very difficult time. She took the time to truly listen to my fears and never rushed me when I needed comfort. This nurse gave me a safe space to be vulnerable in, acknowledged what I was going through, and reminded me that my feelings were valid and that I wasn't alone.”

“What stood out most was her delicate balance of professionalism and compassion. Without this nurse's care, I would surely have focused on my pain and stress,” the patient stated about Wolfe. “This nurse embodies the true spirit of nursing, healing not only the body, but also the mind and heart.”

The family of J. Patrick Barnes established the DAISY award after his death from an autoimmune disease, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), at the age of 33 in late 1999 in Seattle, Washington. DAISY stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. More than 2,600 health care facilities across the United States and 15 other countries participate in the DAISY award program.

Anyone can nominate a nurse who has made a difference through their compassion, exceptional care and services for the DAISY award at Walter Reed. For more information, contact Joan Loepker, Chair, DAISY Committee, at 301-319-4617.