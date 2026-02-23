2026 NMCRS Active-Duty Fund Drive Kicks Off in Hampton Roads Your browser does not support the audio element.

Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Vice Adm. Richard Seif, Commander, Submarine Force, Atlantic (SUBLANT), Brig. Gen. Thomas Armas, deputy commander, Marine Forces Command, and NMCRS leadership all spoke about the importance of the program to Sailors, Marines, and their families.



“For more than 120 years, this special program has directly contributed to the readiness of our warfighters,” said Gumbleton. “Its strength comes from the volunteers who answer the call, because they believe deeply in the mission, and witness the real impact it has on our Navy and Marine Corps team.”



Working in coordination with NMCRS, SUBLANT will serve as the chair of the Active-Duty Fund Drive in the Hampton Roads area this year.



“Our Sailors and Marines here operate in one of the most demanding environments in the Navy, executing missions that require technical excellence, discipline, and trust in one another,” said Seif. “For our Sailors, participation in this fund-drive, whether through contribution or awareness, is a direct investment in your shipmates and their families.”



Running March 1 through April 30 each year, the “By Our Own – For Our Own” fundraiser provides the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society support to assist active-duty and retired families during unexpected, short-term financial challenges.



Prior to cutting a cake signifying the start of the season, retired Fleet Master Chief, and Norfolk NMCRS Director, Rick O’Rawe shared several examples of when the NMCRS came to the aid of Sailors and their families, adding in each case “support is made possible entirely through voluntary donations.”



Throughout this year’s event, command from across the Hampton Roads area will hold a series of fundraisers and exciting events to bring awareness to the campaign.

Future events include a SUBLANT-led fundraising event at the Norfolk Tides baseball game, and a golf tournament hosted by Commander, Naval Air Forces, Atlantic.



During the fund drive, Sailors and Marines in commands across Hampton Roads are encouraged to learn more about NMCRS and to consider donating. Sailors and Marines can contribute to NMCRS quickly and easily through military pay allotment, cash, check, or credit card. More information is available at www.nmcrs.org.



The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society was founded in 1904. It is a nonprofit, charitable organization that partners with the Navy and Marine Corps to provide financial, educational, and other assistance to members of the Naval Services and their family members.



To learn more about the NMCRS, visit https://www.nmcrs.org/adfd.

To make a donation to the fundraiser, visit https://www.nmcrs.org/get-involved/donate.