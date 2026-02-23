CORE26 | Norwegian Chief of Defence Visits Combined U.S. – Norwegian Logistics Headquarters

Photo By Sgt. Rafael BrambilaPelayo | Norwegian army Chief of Defence Gen. Eirik Kristoffersen, center left, poses for a photo with the briefing staff of the Combined Joint Logistics Support Group during a tour of the CJLSG prior to exercise Cold Response 26 in Kjeller, Norway, Feb. 23, 2026. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Rafael Brambila-Pelayo) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Rafael BrambilaPelayo | Norwegian army Chief of Defence Gen. Eirik Kristoffersen, center left, poses for a...... read more read more

KJELLER AIR BASE, Norway– Norwegian Armed Forces General Eirik Kristoffersen, the Norwegian Chief of Defence, visited Kjeller Air Base on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, to meet with U.S. Marines, Sailors and Norwegian Armed Forces members with the exercise Cold Response 26 Combined Joint Logistics Support Group (CJLSG).

During the visit, Kristoffersen was briefed by CJLSG staff on the first-ever fully integrated logistics group between Norway and the U.S. Marine Corps. He also engaged with service members from both nations inside the Combined Joint Logistics Operations Center to get an in-depth view of their interoperability.

“Without proper logistics, everything stops,” said Kristoffersen. The U.S. Marine Corps and the Armed Forces Logistics Organization have integrated logistics management during exercise Cold Response.”

While touring Kjeller Air Base, Kristoffersen spoke with CLJSG’s Deputy Chief of Staff Operations, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Sean Day.

“Exercise Cold Response 26 provides Norwegian and U.S. staffs an outstanding opportunity to enhance integration and interoperability while learning alongside each other and demonstrating collective resolve,” said Day. “Rehearsing the rapid reception and integration of U.S. and Allied forces to train side-by-side in the Arctic enhances our joint readiness and strengthens NATO’s ability to project and sustain combat power in the High North.”

-30-