A Full Circle Moment: Returning as Parade Reviewing Official, SGT. MAJ. Daniel Mangrum Reflects on His Marine Corp Journey at MCRD Graduation

San Diego, CA – On Friday, February 13, 2026, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego celebrated a momentous graduation ceremony for Company B, 1st Battalion, with Marine Corps Sergeant Major (Sgt. Maj.) Daniel Mangrum serving as the Parade Reviewing Official (PRO).

Sgt. Maj. Mangrum, who graduated from the same depot in 1994, found the event particularly meaningful as he returned to witness the hard work and dedication of the newest Marines. Mangrum says he took pride in participating in a ceremony that symbolizes the culmination of the recruits' efforts and commitment to becoming Marines.

“It’s an incredible honor to be back here, standing where I once stood, witnessing the transformation of these young men and women,” Sgt. Maj. Mangrum said. “This moment reminds me of my own journey and the sacrifices made to earn the title of Marine.”

The day began with an office call, followed by a “Morning Colors” ceremony, and concluded with the formal graduation. The schedule allowed for a heartfelt connection with the graduates and their families, emphasizing the discipline and perseverance required to earn the title of Marine.

Brigadier General David C. Hyman, Commanding General, Marine Corps Recruit Depot/Western Recruiting Region and Sergeant Major Oranjel Leavy, Sergeant Major, Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Western Recruiting Region expressed their gratitude to Sgt.Maj. Mangrum for his participation and support, highlighting the significance of such events in fostering camaraderie and pride within the Marine Corps.

The graduation marked another successful milestone at the depot, reinforcing the values and traditions of the Marine Corps as new recruits embark on their military journeys. For Mangrum, the day served as a powerful reminder of his own journey and the enduring legacy of service.