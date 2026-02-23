Students looking forward to spring break fun with MWR

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Spring break for the Waynesville R-VI School District is scheduled from March 16 through 20 and Fort Leonard Wood’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Directorate is making sure students have plenty of activities to keep them entertained.

Nutter Field House

Spring break kicks off with a Cheat Codes Concert hosted by Army Entertainment and Fort Leonard Wood MWR at 6 p.m., March 13 at Nutter Field House.

The concert will be a mix of genres including electronic, dance, pop and country music from Cheat Codes, with a show opener performed by DJ Black Rhino.

“We are looking forward to a high energy, visually stunning, electronic dance music show in the confines of the Nutter Field House. With its sound panels, it’s sure to be an exhilarating experience,” said Eli Wilson, MWR Community Activities Program manager.

Register for the event https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/cheat-codes-concert/7122640/106055 through March 12. Tickets purchased online can be picked up at Leisure Travel Services or at Nutter Field House the night of the event. Cost is $20 in advance, and $25 day of, if space is available.

Please be advised this show features flashing and strobe lights.

Doors open at 5 p.m. For details, call 573.596.9613.

Dru Pippin Youth Center

Dru Pippin Youth Center offers a range of activities for youth in sixth through 12th grades. Youth must be registered with Child and Youth Services to attend events there.

According to Scott Shuffler, MWR Middle School and Teen Program director, programs at the youth center provide affordable, oftentimes free, supervised opportunities for middle and high school students to visit area attractions with their friends.

“I always look forward to the trips and other events at Dru Pippin Youth Center because … those memories will travel with these youth wherever their families are stationed after being at Fort Leonard Wood,” Shuffler said.

A https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/application/files/6217/6831/6580/LWOOD_SPRING_BREAK_FLYER.jpg complete with field trips planned to Incredible Pizza, Fritz’s Adventure and Daugherty Bowling Center is open for registration until March 9 by calling Parent Outreach Services at 573.596.0238. Pricing details are also available by calling Parent Outreach Services.

A free https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/application/files/5117/6609/1245/LWOOD_BABYSITTER_TRAINING_FLYER.jpg is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 16, 17 and 18 at Dru Pippin Youth Center.

“I’m looking forward to the CYS Babysitter Course because it gives young caregivers the chance to build strong, reliable skills in safety, communication and child development — skills that set the foundation for responsible leadership,” said Robin Oster, Parent Outreach Services assistant director.

Students will get hands-on learning of the skills and techniques to become competent babysitters while also preparing for the business aspects of babysitting, Oster added.

This training includes American Red Cross CPR and First Aid training. Youth must attend all three days to receive their certificate.

Space is limited for this event and registration is required by March 6 at Parent Outreach Services by calling 573.596.0238.

A free https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/introduction-strength-training/7106980/105963 class is set for 1 p.m., March 16 at Dru Pippin Youth Center. For details, call Youth Sports and Fitness at 573.596.1046.

Davidson Fitness Center

The Outdoor Adventure Center is hosting https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/application/files/8217/6797/5603/LWOOD_SPRING_BOUNCE_FLYER.jpg from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 17 to 19 at the Davidson Fitness Center for children ages 10 and younger.

“Spring break is the perfect time for kids to burn off that pent-up winter energy. So don’t forget to spring into action and pre-register for the Bounce into Spring event at Davidson Fitness Center,” said Anthony Vega, MWR recreational specialist.

Prepaid cost is $5 per child. Preregister March 1 to 19 https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/bounce-spring/7108212/105994 or in person at the Outdoor Adventure Center or Davidson Fitness Center. Wristbands are available and will cost $7 at the door.

For more information, call 573.596.4223.

Daughtery Bowling Center

Open every day of the week except for Monday during spring break, Daugherty Bowling Center offers 40 lanes of bowling, The Bunker Arcade and Strike Zone Snack Bar.

“During the month of March, during normal hours of operation, stop by and see if you get the chance to win the Pizza, Pin and Pop prize by bowling a strike on a color head pin,” said Nia Dickinson, MWR Marketing and Sponsorship director.

For hours of operation and pricing, visit https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/programs/daugherty-bowling-center.

Bruce C. Clarke Library

The Bruce C. Clarke Library is planning to host three https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/application/files/8717/6045/2357/LWOOD_STORYTIME_FLYER.jpg’s during spring break at 10:30 a.m. March 17, and 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. March 18 at the library.

A https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/application/files/8817/6045/2607/LWOOD_STEAM_FLYER.jpg is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. March 19 at the Bruce C. Clarke Library. This is a self-paced event with various Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math projects.This event is open to children ages 3 and older.

For details on library events, call 573.563.4113.