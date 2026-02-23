AMC enterprise recognized for antiterrorism excellence

Photo By Alyssa Crockett | From left, Susanne Reinwald, Jefferson Varner III, Ashley Stolze, Martin Oglesby and Christopher Mitchell are members of Army Materiel Command’s protection division. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala.– For the first time, Army Materiel Command has been recognized with the Best Large Command/Unit Antiterrorism Program Award in the Army's fiscal year 2025 Antiterrorism Awards Program.

This top honor leads to a near-sweep of the awards by the AMC enterprise, highlighting a commitment to force protection and readiness across the command.

The annual awards, set by the Office of the Provost Marshal General, recognize excellence in antiterrorism efforts and the implementation of effective defensive measures. For the team at AMC, this achievement is a significant milestone.

“This is a major accomplishment since it’s the first time AMC has won this award to my knowledge,” said Ashley Stolze, chief of the AMC Provost Marshal office. “We worked hard to strengthen the program and support personnel across the enterprise. This shows that our team is full of high performers who strive for excellence.”

Stolze attributes success to assembling the right team and providing clear guidance, allowing them to achieve their given milestones. The AMC enterprise represented force protection well, with several other organizations taking top spots:

Best large installation:U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

Best small installation:Holston Army Ammunition Plant

Lieutenant Colonel Ronald C. Francis Best Command/Unit Antiterrorism Officer:Carly Garrett, Communications-Electronics Command

This marks the fourth consecutive win for a program under Stolze's leadership across two different commands.

“Striving for excellence every day, even in the face of adversity,” Stolze said. “I’ve always believed that giving people freedom, flexibility and buy-in on programs achieves better results. This would never be possible without the right teammates coming together to work toward a common goal.”

Initiatives that contributed to the program's success included creative education and awareness campaigns and cross-training team members. Stolze noted that these efforts were successful even while navigating personnel changes and overcoming the forming and storming stages of team building.

She also highlighted the program's resilience in the face of recent challenges. “Despite these challenges, the remaining personnel have demonstrated remarkable resilience and professionalism,” Stolze said. “The team is now tasked with accomplishing its critical mission, a situation that serves as a testament to the dedication and expertise of the professionals who continue to safeguard the command.”

The Provost Marshal/Protection Division is a dual-hatted organization responsible for protecting personnel and synchronizing all protection pillars across the command. According to Stolze, the division carries the responsibility of safeguarding the force with actions that can impact on the entire Army enterprise.