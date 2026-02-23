Forward and Ready: Fort Buchanan’s SSMO Drives Regional Sustainment

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Staff Sgt. Agustin Peñaló Rodriguez, an automated logistical specialist (92A) with the 1st Mission Support Command, 420th Quartermaster Company, fills out the request to draw rations from the Fort Buchanan’s Supply Support Management Office (SSMO), Feb 6. “Getting our rations from Fort Buchanan streamlines the process and lets us focus on the mission. This service boosts readiness, speeds food distribution, and improves sustainment,” said Peñaló Rodriguez, of Coto Laurel, Ponce, Puerto Rico, with 10 years of service. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — At the heart of the Caribbean, Fort Buchanan’s Supply Support Management Office (SSMO) enhances the military’s capacity to sustain operations across the Western Hemisphere.

As part of the Logistics Readiness Center, under the 407th Army Field Support Brigade, the SSMO oversees supply management, accountability, and distribution oversight for units operating throughout the region.

“The SSMO at Fort Buchanan enables readiness by ensuring that critical sustainment capabilities are available to forces operating across the Caribbean. During regional exercises under U.S. Southern Command, the SSMO ensured resources were mission-ready, reducing delays and sustaining operational momentum,” said Onel Colón, Logistics Readiness Center director.

Colón further emphasized that Fort Buchanan’s influence extends beyond local support, underscoring its broader reach.

“Fort Buchanan is a regional logistics hub. Our capabilities extend beyond Puerto Rico and directly support operations throughout the Caribbean,” he said.

Building on this regional significance, Fort Buchanan serves as the Army’s home in the Caribbean, offering commanders a forward sustainment platform ready to meet emerging needs.

“Our strategic location and rapid response capability make us a critical sustainment node for the military in the region,” Colón added.

This sustainment mission aligns closely with broader Department of War objectives in the Western Hemisphere, integrating local actions into an overarching strategic vision.

“We support readiness, deterrence, and regional stability by delivering reliable sustainment to forward-operating forces. By ensuring continuous sustainment, we reinforce operational resilience and demonstrate credible readiness in the region.” Colón said.

For Soldiers, the benefits are tangible.

Staff Sgt. Agustin Peñaló Rodriguez, an automated logistical specialist (92A) with the 1st Mission Support Command, 420th Quartermaster Company, finds that Fort Buchanan’s centralized support boosts unit performance.

“Getting our rations from Fort Buchanan streamlines the process and lets us focus on the mission. This service boosts readiness, speeds food distribution, and improves sustainment,” said Peñaló Rodriguez, of Coto Laurel, Ponce, Puerto Rico, with 10 years of service.

Through the SSMO, Fort Buchanan remains strategically important, serving as a responsive sustainment platform that strengthens military posture in the Caribbean and beyond.

With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports a military community of approximately 15,000 service members, which includes Active Duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any location, at any time. Fort Buchanan is more than an installation—it is a strategic node and sustainment enabler for U.S. military operations across the Western Hemisphere.