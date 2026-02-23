(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hurst, OUSW(C) visit U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Hurst visits USAFMCOM

    Jules W. Hurst III, senior official performing the duties of the Under Secretary of

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Story by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Jules W. Hurst III, the senior official performing the duties of the Under Secretary of War (Comptroller) and chief financial officer, and Art Miller, Deputy Comptroller for OUSW(C) Budget and Appropriations Affairs, visited the U.S. Army Financial Management Command at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis Feb. 23.

    “We had a productive visit with Honorable Hurst and his team,” said Col. Michelle M. Williams, USAFMCOM commander. “We provided a high-level overview of our mission support to [the U.S. Army Materiel Command] and our direct support to [the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller], outlining enterprise-level capabilities and authorities across the Army financial management portfolio, including our Reserve Component integration.”

    Joining USAFMCOM’s senior leaders in the discussion was Ryan A. Busby, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Operations and Information, who elaborated on the teamwork between USAFMCOM and ASA (FM&C).

    USAFMCOM specifically showcased its six directorates, including:

    • 45th Finance Center’s operational finance support to set and open theaters;
    • Army Financial Services’ support to U.S. Army financial operations and banking operations;
    • Systems Support Operations’ responsibility for all enterprise resource management systems as well as their future systems support to Enterprise Business Systems – Convergence;
    • Army Accounting and Audit Operations’ enterprise audit and accounting functions and their oversight of financial reporting;
    • Process Management and Compliance’s Army business process ownership with end-to-end transactional oversight and Army Process Portal governance; and
    • Military Pay Operations’ centralized military pay oversight and ongoing transformation from legacy systems to a hybrid operational environment with the Army human resources community.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    This work, Hurst, OUSW(C) visit U.S. Army Financial Management Command, by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurst visits USAFMCOM
    Hurst visits USAFMCOM

    Army Finance
    USAFMCOM
    OUSW(C)

