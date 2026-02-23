Hurst, OUSW(C) visit U.S. Army Financial Management Command

Jules W. Hurst III, the senior official performing the duties of the Under Secretary of War (Comptroller) and chief financial officer, and Art Miller, Deputy Comptroller for OUSW(C) Budget and Appropriations Affairs, visited the U.S. Army Financial Management Command at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis Feb. 23.
“We had a productive visit with Honorable Hurst and his team,” said Col. Michelle M. Williams, USAFMCOM commander. “We provided a high-level overview of our mission support to [the U.S. Army Materiel Command] and our direct support to [the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller], outlining enterprise-level capabilities and authorities across the Army financial management portfolio, including our Reserve Component integration.”
Joining USAFMCOM’s senior leaders in the discussion was Ryan A. Busby, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Operations and Information, who elaborated on the teamwork between USAFMCOM and ASA (FM&C).
USAFMCOM specifically showcased its six directorates, including:
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 09:59
|Story ID:
|558838
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
