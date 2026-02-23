Hurst, OUSW(C) visit U.S. Army Financial Management Command

Photo By Mark Orders-Woempner | Jules W. Hurst III, senior official performing the duties of the Under Secretary of...... read more read more

Jules W. Hurst III, senior official performing the duties of the Under Secretary of War (Comptroller) and chief financial officer, center, makes remarks as Art Miller, Deputy Comptroller for OUSW(C) Budget and Appropriations Affairs, smiles during a meeting with the U.S. Army Financial Management Command at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis Feb. 23, 2026. During the meeting, USAFMCOM provided a high-level overview of the two-star command's mission support to the U.S. Army Materiel Command as well as its direct support to ASA (FM&C), outlining enterprise-level capabilities and authorities across the Army financial management portfolio, including Reserve Component integration.