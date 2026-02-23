Fort Drum Soldiers, family members learn new life skill, one stitch at a time

Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum Soldiers and family members receive hands-on instruction during the...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum Soldiers and family members receive hands-on instruction during the Relocation Readiness Program’s Stitching The Standard class Feb. 24, 2026, inside the Family Resource Center at Fort Drum, New York. The free class is designed for Soldiers to learn how to make adjustments and repairs to their uniforms, as well as patch and rank replacement. It is scheduled from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month inside the FRC, Bldg. 11042 on Mount Belvedere Boulevard. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Feb. 25, 2026) -- The Fort Drum Army Community Service’s Relocation Readiness Program is helping Soldiers and family members “stitch to standard” with a new sewing class inside the Family Resource Center.



During the first session Feb. 24, attendees familiarized themselves with how to operate a sewing machine, while Kelsea Dopler, Relocation Readiness educator, provided instruction on proper hand placement and how to hold the fabric while stitching straight lines.



“For this first class, I wanted people to get comfortable using the machine,” she said. “I think gaining comfortability first allows you to gain knowledge quicker.”



The free Stitching The Standard class is designed for Soldiers to learn how to make adjustments and repairs to their uniforms, as well as patch and rank replacement. Dopler said this can be an important life skill for both Soldiers and family members.



“Sometimes when you take a uniform in for alterations, they can’t have the quick turnaround that you need,” she said. “This gives people the option of doing it themselves.”



Dopler, a military spouse and former active-duty Soldier, said there is a cost-savings benefit as well.



“Overall, I think this just allows them to get away from things for a little bit, relax in the middle of the day, and learn a valuable skill,” she said.



While practicing his stitching on a piece of fabric, Frank Brown discovered he could make a pair of pouches. He said his mother took up sewing as a hobby, and he wanted to learn to become more self-sufficient.



“I think it’s a skill that everybody should learn as an adult,” he said. “I was actually pretty captivated by it. I also like working with my hands, so this was another way to see how skilled you can become with your hands.”



Brown said there was no expectation of becoming a master seamster after one hour, but he felt that a little knowledge will go a long way.



“I was just looking to learn the basics,” he said. “I figured it probably wouldn’t all come at once, so just getting some familiarity with the machine was important. It kind of removed a lot of the intimidation factor from it. I really like this class. I accomplished everything that I came here for, and I thought I was better at it than I initially expected.”



The Stitching The Standard class is scheduled from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month inside the FRC, Bldg. 11042 on Mount Belvedere Boulevard. Walk-ins are welcome. Outside the class hour, Dopler said community members are welcome to stop in and ask her questions about sewing or projects they are working on.



For more information, call (315) 772-6556 or follow [www.facebook.com/FortDrumSFRD](http://www.facebook.com/FortDrumSFRD).