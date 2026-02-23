Civilian Military Council fosters dialogue, recognizes community support

Photo By Jefferson Wolfe | Fort Lee Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski (left) and Scott McConnell (right), the Deputy to the Commanding General of U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command speak to Lesley Kipling (center), the Deputy Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs for Virginia Feb. 19, 2026, at the February Civil Military Council in Chesterfield County, Virginia. see less | View Image Page

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – The Fort Lee Civilian Military Council met Feb. 19 to build and enhance relationships and recognize community members for their support.

The event was hosted by Chesterfield County and honored three new Good Neighbors for their exceptional contributions to the military community.

John "Red" Redling was recognized for his long-standing support of the Beaty Theater and his dedication to teaching music to many Fort Lee students. His entire family is involved in the theater, with his son recently taking over the sound system and his daughter regularly choreographing shows.

Brian Moore, the Director of Economic Development for the City of Petersburg, was lauded for his consistent support of Fort Lee and his work on numerous initiatives with the installation's leadership, including the Defense Community Enclave. He is considered a great partner in ensuring Fort Lee can function efficiently and effectively.

Wayne Covil was honored for his years of media coverage helping to tell the Army's story. His recent support for the "Adopt-A-Soldier" program along with his two decades of highlighting the experience of soldiers away from home during Thanksgiving were specifically mentioned.

The Good Neighbor Award program was established to acknowledge and cultivate a dedicated group of community members who have enduring relationships with the installation. The program, initiated in 2021, aims to recognize individuals who can help Fort Lee maintain strong connections with its neighboring communities. Good Neighbors are invited to major functions and events on the installation such as changes of command, culinary luncheons, museum tours and dedication ceremonies.

Another key focus of the meeting was the Chesterfield County Veteran Treatment Docket, a pilot program launched in December 2023.

Retired Lt. Col. Curt Powell, the USMC Mentor Coordinator, spoke about the initiative's goal to support former service members within the criminal justice system. The program provides a structured five-phase plan, and each phase has specific treatment and behavioral goals or requirements that must be met to move to the next phase. A critical component of the docket is the mentorship provided by fellow service members, which aims to promote accountability and reconnect veterans with resources.

"This is truly redemption for these individuals," Powell said of the program, which is designed for individuals with nonviolent offenses who can be sentenced to no more than six months in jail.

Also, Fort Lee Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski provided an update on what’s happening on the installation, highlighting Fort Lee leadership and regional partners meeting at the Pentagon with senior Army leaders to advance the Defense Community Enclave.

The enclave will combine the existing Fort Lee museums with a multi-purpose athletic facility, an indoor aquatic center, housing and commercial development. It creates a transformational public-private partnership connecting mission readiness, quality of life, and regional economic growth.

In addition, Mark S. Miller, Ph.D., Chair of the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors, Midlothian District, provided a welcome, saying the CMC strengthens the regional partnerships with Fort Lee.

Miller added that he was born at Kenner Army Health Clinic when it was still a full hospital on post while his father was stationed at Fort Lee as a member of the Quartermaster Corps. He also wore his father’s insignia for the first time ever to the CMC.

