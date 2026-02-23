NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Starts New Training Program for Logistics Support Representatives

The NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk Logistics Training Center (LSC) is seeing strong results from its Logistics Support Representative (LSR) Apprenticeship Program, which began last year.



According to LSC Team One Supervisor Thad Berry, after launching the program in mid-2025, the command qualified 75 new LSR apprentices by the end of the year.



Berry explained that the LSR Apprenticeship Program is a structured training path designed to provide foundational logistics knowledge to personnel before they qualify at the journeyman level. The goal is to ensure the entire team of active-duty members, reservists, and civilians has the initial LSR knowledge necessary to progress to more advanced qualifications.



“Once we can get them to the basics, we can take them to the next level,” Berry said. “This program ensures everyone has the same knowledge foundation to grow from.”



The program began with a review of the challenges the team faced in training. During this process, they identified fundamental knowledge gaps leading up to the journeyman qualification. To rectify this, Berry, along with Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Romeika Dillingham, Chief Logistics Specialist Genesis Anderson, Logistics Specialist First Class Jostin Shields, and Logistics Specialist First Class Derrick Pettaway, developed formal lesson plans and conducted twice-weekly training focused on LSR apprentice qualification standards.



Sailors and civilians working toward their apprenticeship are now required to complete a requirements pack, which includes 10 areas to be trained and “signed off,” and pass a qualification board. This requirements package is similar to a personnel qualification standard or warfare designation. The training covers a variety of topics, including fleet logistics center organization, afloat supply department fundamentals, postal operations, and hazardous material control.



“By equipping our LSRs with a solid understanding of the fleet’s needs, we can ensure they are responsive and provide faster and more accurate support,” said Operations Department Deputy Director Tony Ting. “They are an essential member of the team and proactive partners in force generation.”



The success of the apprenticeship program was so noteworthy that what started at NAVSUP FLC Norfolk has since been implemented across the entire NAVSUP enterprise. Each fleet logistics center now operates from the same instruction and training requirements.



“The team saw the direct link between logistics knowledge and mission success and took proactive action to close that gap,” Ting said. “Their speed and ability to scale this solution enterprise-wide is a force multiplier, directly increasing our ability to support distributed maritime operations.”



NAVSUP FLC Norfolk is the largest of eight globally positioned fleet logistics centers, providing a full range of logistics, business, and support services to mission partners. The more than 1,300 Sailors, civilians, and contractors that make up NAVSUP FLC Norfolk support operations at more than 30 sites across three regions and 12 states, plus Washington, D.C.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2026 Date Posted: 02.25.2026 08:09 Story ID: 558829 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 26 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Starts New Training Program for Logistics Support Representatives, by Thomas Kreidel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.