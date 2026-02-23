Photo By Maj. Belinda Culley | During the roundtable chaired by the UNC Deputy Commander, Australian Army Lieutenant...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Belinda Culley | During the roundtable chaired by the UNC Deputy Commander, Australian Army Lieutenant General Scott Winter, twenty Ambassadors and representatives from the UNC Member States and Neutral Nations Supervisory Committee (NNSC) received an update on UNC activities, including the upcoming exercise Freedom Shield 2026, an annual defense-focused exercise designed to strengthen the U.S.-ROK Alliance, enhance combined defense posture, and improve joint readiness. see less | View Image Page

United Nations Command Hosts February Ambassador Roundtable in Seoul

During the roundtable chaired by the UNC Deputy Commander, Australian Army Lieutenant General Scott Winter, twenty Ambassadors and representatives from the UNC Member States and Neutral Nations Supervisory Committee (NNSC) received an update on UNC activities, including the upcoming exercise Freedom Shield 2026, an annual defense-focused exercise designed to strengthen the U.S.-ROK Alliance, enhance combined defense posture, and improve joint readiness.



“Freedom Shield is one of the largest exercises UNC participates in and an opportunity to enhance UNC readiness,” said Winter. “We are thrilled to welcome augmentees from Member States and look forward to their contributions to the alliance.”



Speaking about the Ambassador Roundtable, Winter emphasized that such forums remain critical for UNC leadership, Member States, and the NNSC to share perspectives on key issues and strengthen collaboration through open and consistent dialogue.