19th ESC conducts peninsula-wide talent management board to align key leaders Your browser does not support the audio element.

The 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command executed an internal Army Logistics and Military Police Talent Management Board on the 15th of January 2026. Subsequently, on the 21st of January 2026, 19th ESC hosted a peninsula wide TMB which included United States Forces Korea and 8th Army LG and MP leaders. Brig Gen Jin H. Pak, 19th ESC Commanding General, and the USFK and 8th Army senior sustainers chaired each board to optimize the strategic placement of LG and MP Field Grade key personnel throughout the Korean Peninsula.



The TMB was initiated to enhance sustainment readiness and identify exceptional talent across the Korean Peninsula. Following the directive from 8th Army, 19th ESC was tasked with organizing this year's board and continuing the efforts from the previous years. Pak, the senior sustainer, engaged with commanders and representatives from all units in Korea, including 8th Army Major Subordinate Commands, to explore the best courses of action that would benefit the collective readiness of U.S. Army units in Korea. This process ensures we have the right officer in the right assignment at the right time. This approach aligns with the "Fight Tonight" ethos while also considering the career development of individuals from the LG and MP branches. The board emphasized the Department of the Army's "People First" initiative.



Under Pak’s leadership, the 19th ESC has become the example to follow across the peninsula with regards to the TMB execution. The intensive preparation was spearheaded by the 19th ESC Human Resources Strength Management team, Capt. Ivori R. Aiken, Capt. Matthew K. Kim, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Soojung K. White, and Master Sgt. Veronica A. Ramirez. They dedicated themselves to data accuracy and administrative efficiency and set the conditions for successful execution. Their collaboration with Human Resource Professionals across all MSCs was instrumental in compiling comprehensive information that empowered commanders to make informed decisions regarding the development of LG and MP talent throughout the Korean Peninsula.



The result of this collaborative effort was the strategic alignment of senior LG and MP talents. These decisions directly fortify the Army’s readiness and underscore a deep commitment to intelligently managing the careers of its professional warfighters. The TMB is conducted twice annually and the 19th ESC Human Resources Strength team continues to refine the process to effectively manage talent and maintain the standard across the peninsula.