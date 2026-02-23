Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony

Photo By Spc. Christopher Chavero | Sean K. O'Neill, U.S. Ambassador to Thailand, Gen. Ukris Boontanondha, Chief of Defense Forces Thailand, and U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, the Commanding General of America’s First Corps and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., render a salute at the opening ceremony of Exercise Cobra Gold in Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand host the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations to engage in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Christopher Chavero) see less | View Image Page

RAYONG PROVINCE, Thailand – Service members from the United States, Thailand, and partners from 30 countries gathered for the opening ceremony of the 45th iteration of Exercise Cobra Gold in Rayong Province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026.

Exercise Cobra Gold was established as a bilateral maritime exercise between the United States and Thailand. Cobra Gold is the longest-running international military exercise in the world, serving as a cornerstone of the U.S.-Thailand security alliance and a fundamental regional training event in the Indo-Pacific.

“Thailand is one of our oldest allies in the Indo-Pacific,” said Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, the Commanding General of America’s First Corps and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA. “Cobra Gold remains a powerful symbol of that enduring friendship.”

Cobra Gold underscores the longstanding alliance and shared commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific region. Since its inception, Cobra Gold has branched out to incorporate other nations, including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan and the Republic of Korea. The exercise fosters friendship and ensures all the partner nations possess the capabilities to safeguard their sovereignty.

Gen. Ukris Boontanondha, Chief of Defense Forces Thailand, said a highlight this year is the inclusion of new security dimensions such as cyber operating training, evacuating civilians from conflict zones, and other exciting activities. These will enhance the capability to defend against and respond to threats, he said.

The world’s technologies and warfare capabilities are continually changing. This exercise gives these united forces the opportunity to embrace emerging capabilities and new technologies. Through practical exercises involving space, cyber and unmanned systems, Cobra Gold participants will experiment with new possibilities and adapt to change, ensuring our forces remain agile and resilient in today’s battlefield.

“Our nations share a commitment to stability, prosperity and a peaceful region where all nations can thrive,” said McFarlane. “This exercise is a testament to that commitment. It shows the world that we stand together.”