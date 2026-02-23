Munson Army Health Center strengthens Total Force Readiness though Annual Medical Processing

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | After completing a blood draw, Sgt. Felicia Wells, a medical laboratory specialist at Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, places a dressing around the arm of Capt. Blake Cremin, company commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Company 329th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, out of Parsons, Kansas, Feb. 19. Soldiers from the 329th traveled to Munson to complete annual medical readiness processing to ensure the unit remains medically ready to answer the nation’s call see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas — Munson Army Health Center supported Soldiers from the 329th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, based in Parsons, Kansas, by conducting an annual medical readiness processing event at Fort Leavenworth, Feb. 19, to ensure the unit remains medically ready to answer the nation’s call.

“Medical readiness is a foundational component of Army readiness. Soldiers must meet specific health standards to deploy, train, and operate worldwide,” said Munson Army Health Center Director, Col. Jolanda L. J. Walker. “A medically ready Soldier is a deployable Soldier — and a deployable formation is essential to maintaining combat credibility and operational effectiveness.”

Requirements such as hearing conservation exams, vision screening, immunizations, laboratory testing, and periodic health assessments ensure early identification of medical issues, reduce risk during deployment, and preserve the long-term health of the Force.

Munson coordinated and delivered a full slate of required medical services, including audiology screenings, vision exams, laboratory testing, immunizations, and other readiness requirements. By centralizing services in one location and synchronizing appointments, Munson’s team enabled the Army Reserve Soldiers to complete annual medical requirements efficiently, minimizing time away from civilian employment while maximizing deployability.

Soldiers and Defense Health Agency civilians from Munson worked closely with HHC, 329th leadership to streamline patient flow, eliminate administrative delays, and minimize impact to the facilities’ regularly scheduled patient care mission throughout the event. The collaborative approach allowed the unit to complete critical medical tasks in a single visit, strengthening overall readiness across the formation.

Capt. Blake Cremin, company commander for HHC, 329th CSSB, said the partnership directly benefits her Soldiers.

“We are grateful for Munson’s support,” Cremin said. “Events like this make it easier for our Soldiers to stay medically ready and focused on the mission. Their team understands the unique challenges Reserve Soldiers face and works hard to help us maintain readiness.”

Walker emphasized the health center’s operational role in supporting the force.

“Munson is a combat support agency committed to warfighter readiness,” Walker said. “Whether that means sending our team forward in support of operations or bringing Reserve and National Guard units into our footprint to help them get after medical readiness, our focus is the same — ensuring Soldiers are medically prepared to deploy and accomplish their mission.”

In addition to supporting the medical mission on Fort Leavenworth, Munson Army Health Center regularly partners with Army National Guard and Army Reserve units across the region in support of the Total Force. By aligning clinical capabilities with operational requirements and coordinating directly with unit leadership, the health center strengthens integrated readiness and ensures Reserve and National Guard component Soldiers remain prepared to mobilize when called.