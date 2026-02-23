(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gaining Altitude: February 2026 Promotions

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. – The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Senior Airman:

    Engtavius Briskey Chappell

    Ayana Carmichael

    Michelle Castrence

    Amaya Elliott

    Erica English

    Shae Grover

    Micah Mcfarland

    To Staff Sgt.:

    Christensen Elizaga

    Jakayla Ellis

    Devin Lincoln

    Deundre Patrick

    Justin Smith

    To Tech. Sgt.:

    Kniya Hancock

    Yazmine Nanasca

    To Master Sgt.:

    Jeremiah Gafford

    Avian Shine

    To Chief Master Sgt.:

    Christopher Herndon

