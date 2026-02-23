Gaining Altitude: February 2026 Promotions

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. – The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Senior Airman:
Engtavius Briskey Chappell
Ayana Carmichael
Michelle Castrence
Amaya Elliott
Erica English
Shae Grover
Micah Mcfarland
To Staff Sgt.:
Christensen Elizaga
Jakayla Ellis
Devin Lincoln
Deundre Patrick
Justin Smith
To Tech. Sgt.:
Kniya Hancock
Yazmine Nanasca
To Master Sgt.:
Jeremiah Gafford
Avian Shine
To Chief Master Sgt.:
Christopher Herndon
